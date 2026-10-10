The Wolfpack needed this win against the Deacs to keep their ACC championship hopes alive, but in the end it was much the same for a Dave Doeren-led team.



As we’ve seen these last several weeks, NC State looked like the better team in the first half. CJ Bailey (QB) had a turnover on State’s first series, which led to a Wake Forest touchdown, but he recovered with 19 of 26 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown.



State scored 14 first-half points while its defense held Wake’s explosive offense to 10 points and only 85 passing yards.

Second Half Letdown

NC State must’ve felt good going into halftime with the lead over Wake, but in the second half the Deacs found an offensive spark.

Wake Forest posted 31 unanswered points in this contest. The Deacs outgained NC State 265 to 63 yards in the second half.

It was total domination by Wake Forest. Its quarterback, Gio Lopez, completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lopez also scored a rushing touchdown for Wake.

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Elijah Satchell (58) tackles Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not having Duke Scott (RB) today hurt the Wolfpack. Davion Gause performed masterfully last weekend, but against Wake’s defense, Gause was only able to muster out 11 yards on 7 carries.



As a team, NC State was held to -5 rush yards in the second half. Bailey was under a lot of pressure from the lack of run production today.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

Give credit to Wake Forest for their performance today, especially the way this team responded after the first half. But this is one of the most discouraging losses I’ve seen from NC State in some time.



It’s inexcusable that NC State couldn’t get any offense going in the second half and couldn’t find the end zone.

It felt like the Wolfpack finally found its stride after beating Louisville to string together back-to-back wins, but they had no answer for Wake Forest today.



The multiple players ruled out today didn’t help NC State. However, it still felt like this team was turning a page from its earlier disappointments.

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack fans watch the field during the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a game the Wolfpack needed, and they couldn’t get the job done. It’s frustrating because this should’ve been the season when everything comes together.

The fans who show up to Carter-Finley Stadium faithfully for a record 31 consecutive sellouts after the Head Coach repeatedly pleads for them to pack the stadium deserve more than they’ve received.



When will NC State's luck finally turn around?