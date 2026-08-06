The start of every college football season brings renewed optimism for the NC State program, but those expectations are never met by season’s end.



This preseason is no different than any other year, however, there is a feeling that NC State could be a dark horse this fall. In that case, here are five bold predictions for NC State football in 2026.

From the ACC Race to Breakout Stars, Here's What Could Be Next for the Wolfpack

NC State Will Beat Virginia in Week 0

The Wolfpack have beaten the Cavaliers in their last four meetings, dating back to 2018.



Last season, NC State caught Virginia at just the right time and handed the Cavaliers a 35-31 loss in Week 2 before the Cavaliers rattled off seven straight victories en route to an appearance in the ACC Championship game and an 11-3 season.



NC State’s schedule looks similar to Virginia’s from a season ago. So it’s conceivable that the Wolfpack could go on a deep run after a win against Virginia in Week 0.

CJ Bailey Will Be A Finalist For The Davey O’Brien Award

It can’t be overstated how important the decision was for CJ Bailey to remain in Raleigh this season after throwing for 3,105 yards with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions on a 68.8% completion rate a season ago.

There will be new targets on the offense that will need to step up, but if Bailey continues to improve, his stock will rise nationally, his offense will flourish, and NC State will put up big points in every game this season.



By season’s end, Bailey will be a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback. Philip Rivers was the last NC State quarterback chosen as a finalist for this award back in 2003.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dave Doeren Will Win 10 Games This Season

Dave Doeren has been at the helm for 13 years, and even though he’s the program’s winningest head coach, the 10-win mark has eluded him.



This could be the season Doeren and his Wolfpack reach greener pastures, especially considering the Pack avoid favorites such as Clemson, Miami, and SMU.

If the Wolfpack can handle its business against Virginia in Week 0, it’s very likely that it doesn’t face another true test until Louisville visits Raleigh on October 3rd.



The back half of the schedule includes teams that finished behind NC State in the conference standings last year and are predicted to finish behind the Wolfpack again this year.

Duke is the only exception here after winning the conference championship, in large part due to its quarterback for hire, Darian Mensah, who moved on from the program. This season will be NC State’s best chance at reaching the elusive 10-win mark.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State Will Win The ACC

If all goes according to plan and NC State runs through its ACC opponents, the Wolfpack will reach the ACC Championship game this season.



It would be the first time in program history that the Wolfpack appear in the title game since its inception in 2005.



With a victory in the championship game, it’ll be NC State’s first ACC title since 1979.

The Wolfpack Will Make The College Football Playoff

Let’s keep the dream alive here for just another moment, folks. If NC State winds up winning the ACC Championship, it will automatically punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff.



And once that happens, the sky’s the limit for NC State. Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack could shock the world, win a few games, and if you’re still dreaming, maybe even win a National Championship.



The Wolfpack are overdue to have that kind of a year.