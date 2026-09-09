NC State Football Gets Boost With KaTron Evans Settlement. What It Means For the Wolfpack

KaTron Evans’ court case against the NCAA reached a settlement agreement on Wednesday morning. The News & Observer reported that U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan dismissed the case after the two parties reached an agreement.

The Latest Developments In The KaTron Evans Saga

The settlement came down to the early hours before Flanagan was set to rule on Evans’ complaint on Wednesday afternoon. She initially allowed Evans to participate in team activities until Aug. 24.



She later extended his eligibility to Aug. 29, which allowed Evans to suit up against Virginia in Week 0. Evans recorded five tackles during NC State’s 34-8 loss to the Cavaliers. Now, this case dismissal guarantees that Evans will be available for NC State’s remaining season.

How We Got Here

Evans played in 32 career games and was set to bring his experience to an NC State defensive line that could’ve really benefited from his leadership.



The NCAA denied Evans’ hardship waiver on July 24, with NC State removing the player from the team’s roster soon thereafter.

Ready For A Fresh Start

Evans was seeking a sixth year of eligibility after playing two seasons at Jackson State (2021-22) and two seasons at Charlotte (2023-24). Last season, Evans played at Marshall under former NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.



Evans joined the Wolfpack in January and was even a full participant at spring football and offseason training.



But after the NCAA denied his waiver, Evans was forced to stay home while his potential teammates reported to camp.

Aug 30, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) tries to escape from Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Katron Evans (5) who has a hold of his inner shirt at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doeren Comes To Evans’ Defense

This was undoubtedly another setback for Evans, who sought to join NC State after experiencing tragedy in his personal life in 2023.



The News & Observer reported that Evans’ waiver application was submitted when Evans experienced two deaths in his family and his mother was evicted from her home while he was playing at Charlotte. Joining the Wolfpack would’ve been a fresh start for Evans.

Head Coach Dave Doeren came to Evans’ defense in a written letter to the court, as you’d expect a coach in Doeren’s position to do.



But Doeren made a very honest and heartfelt plea for why Evans deserves to be at NC State.

Evans put in the work after slipping academically during this emotionally difficult period to get himself back on track and graduate.



It was a touching letter by Doeren and one that makes it easy to root for Evans, who is expected to be a major contributor to the program this season.

Moving Forward

NC State finally receives some positive news after the Week 0 letdown and the recent season-ending injury to AJ Richardson.



For Evans, knowing that his status is officially cleared has to be a huge relief.

This settlement must be a big boost to Evans’ confidence, knowing that his last game didn’t end against Virginia in Week 0. There are still at least 11 more games to win.



Evans is a player who brings a lot of experience to the defense. Having him for the rest of the season can only mean good things for the defensive line.