Doeren, Staff Actively Seeking Quarterbacks

Brett Friedlander

NC State already has four quarterbacks on its roster, all of which have two or more seasons of eligibility remaining.

But that hasn't prevented coach Dave Doeren and his new offensive coordinator Tim Beck from putting a high priority on recruiting more talent at the most important position on the football field.

In addition to four-star former Auburn commit Aaron McLaughlin and three-star prospect Kai Millner, who have previously been extended Wolfpack offers, two more pro style passers have reported receiving opportunities to play for State.

Chayden Peery, a three-star quarterback from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., became the latest garner the Wolfpack's interest. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising senior announced his offer Tuesday on his Twitter account.

A three-year starter for one of the top high school teams in the nation, he threw for 3,400 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception last season.

The other quarterback offer went Charles Wright, a 6-1, 194-pound prospect from Austin High School in Austin Tex. on Monday.

The three-star recruit has already committed to Iowa State, but apparently a conversation with new offensive coordinator Tim Beck has convinced Wright to at least give the Wolfpack some consideration.

Several other 2021 recruits have reported receiving offers from Doeren and his staff over the past week.

It's a list that includes:

◼ Nathaniel Wiggins, a four-star prospect from Westlake High School in Atlanta. A 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete, Wiggins holds offers from virtually everyone that matters in college football -- including Clemson, LSU, Auburn and Oregon.

◼ Kani Walker, a three-star defensive back from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Ga. The Wolfpack is a late arriver to the party for Waker, 6-2, 194, who has already announced a top five of Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

◼ Miles Campbell, a 6-3, 220-pound tight end from South Paulding High School in suburban Atlanta. A three-star prospect, Campbell also holds offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Arkansas.

◼ Corey Coley, a 6-1, 170-pound cornerback from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., who has also been offered by LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Duke.

◼ And finally, Brandon Johnson, a 5-10, 170-pound three star cornerback from Netwon-Conover High School in Newton. 

State was also listed among the top 10 for defensive back Jordan Blackmon, a 5-10, 170-pound three-star prospect from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla. His other top schools are Louisville, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Illinois, Indiana, South Florida and Marshall. 

 

