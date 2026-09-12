During the Wolfpack’s first drive of the game, Duke Scott (RB) took a handoff through the middle of the field for 43 yards into Richmond territory.



From that one play, Scott doubled his production from Week 0, and it didn't stop there.



In the same drive, Running Back Davion Gause put the first points on the board for NC State on a 19-yard scamper to the end zone.





Duke Scott Got Loose

Scott blew past the Richmond defense for a 65-yard touchdown run on NC State's next offensive drive.



Before the lightning delay, Scott led NC State with 115 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.



As reported in the ESPN broadcast, Scott is the first ACC player with over 100 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns since 2019.



The Wolfpack ground game was so effective that Bailey only completed 6-of-7 attempts for 87 yards before the stoppage.

Mr. Automatic

After the long delay, NC State regained its momentum by forcing Richmond Quarterback Ashten Snelsire into throwing an interception to Jackson Vick (DB).



Keenan Jackson hauled in a 42-yard pass from Bailey on the next drive to get NC State into scoring position.



Quarterback Will Wilson punched it into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper two plays later.



Wilson scored again in another goal-line package with 28 seconds left in the first half.



Having a player on the roster who is an automatic scoring machine from that deep in the red zone will pay dividends this season.



It’s encouraging to see offensive coordinator Kurt Roper utilizing Wilson in these goal-line situations.

Bailey's Early Exit

Bailey would get his first passing touchdown of the season with a 15-yard pass to Preston Douglas (TE) with 6:23 remaining in the 2nd quarter.



Bailey’s night ended after the first half. He completed 13-of-17 attempts for 281 yards and 1 touchdown. He ran for another 25 yards and one touchdown.

Bailey’s rushing touchdown occurred on the final play before the 90-minute weather delay.



Wilson started the second half for NC State and added a third rushing touchdown with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

NC State’s defense punished Richmond the entire first half. They forced the Spiders into five punts, a fumble, and an interception.



The State defense didn't give up any points to Richmond.

A Record-Breaking Evening

NC State's 73 points scored against Richmond are the most in program history since 1936.



The Wolfpack's 734 total yards and 8 rushing touchdowns are school records.



Their 10 total touchdowns are the most in program history since 1919.

Sep 11, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against Richmond Spiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andre Cherry's Thoughts

This is exactly the type of game NC State needed after its Week 0 loss to Virginia.



Simply winning against Richmond wasn't going to be good enough. The Wolfpack needed to dominate Richmond, which is exactly what they did.

The Pack squashed the Spiders 73 to 0.



This victory doesn't mean NC State will go on to win the ACC. However, it does serve as a much-needed confidence booster for the Wolfpack as it gets back into FBS play against Vanderbilt on Sept. 19.