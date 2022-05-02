NC State in USFL: Week 3

NC State currently has six players competing in the USFL.

Cary Angeline: Birmingham Stallions

Terronne Prescod: Houston Gamblers

Jerod Fernandez: New Orleans Breakers

Mike Stevens: New Orleans Breakers

Jack Tocho: Philadelphia Stars

Stephen Griffin: Tampa Bay Bandits

Jerod Fernandez of the New Orleans Breakers is currently second in the USFL in tackles and solo tackles. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at how Wolfpack alums and their teams fared in week three of the USFL season!

WEEKEND WRAP

Half of the six Wolfpackers in the USFL were on the field together Saturday evening as Birmingham and New Orleans squared off in a key early season matchup between the league's two remaining unbeaten teams.

New Orleans (2-1) entered the game with the USFL's best defense, but Birmingham (3-0) was better Saturday as the Stallions pulled out a, 23-13, win over the Breakers.

Tampa Bay (2-1) moved over .500 with a field goal in the game's last minute to stun Houston, 27-26. The Bandits trailed the Gamblers by nine points at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down, 26-17, before shrugging off a late interception to rally for the victory.

Michigan (1-2) blanked Pittsburgh (0-3), 24-0, to pick up its first USFL win of the season and the first for the organization since 1986. It was also the first shutout of the 2022 campaign for any of the league's eight squads.

New Jersey (2-1) trailed for most of the game but scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to move past Philadelphia (1-2), 24-16, in the final game of the weekend.

WEEK 3 SCORES

Birmingham 23, New Orleans 13

Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26

Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0

New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE (MAY 6-8)

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Former NC State lineman Terronne Prescod is currently playing for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

LAST WEEK'S STATS

In the big showdown between Birmingham and New Orleans, Cary Angeline hauled in four passes for 66 yards -- including a 43-yard reception in the third quarter to extend a drive that would ultimately give the Stallions a lead it would not relinquish.

Jerod Fernandez finished with 12 tackles (7 solo) and is currently second overall in the league in both tackles (31) and solo tackles (19) through three games. He also two tackles for loss and a pass deflection in the loss.

Mike Stevens had a pass deflection and two tackles in the defeat.

