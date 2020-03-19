Doeren, Staff Still Busy on Recruiting Trail

The NCAA may have instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15 because of the coronavirus crisis, but NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are still busily at work putting together their Class of 2021.

At least four high school juniors have reported receiving new offers from the Wolfpack on their social media accounts since Monday.

It's a group headed by three-star defensive back Bralyn Oliver, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect who also holds offers from Georgia, Louisville, Appalachian State and Colorado.

The other new offers include 6-foot-7 tight end Charlie Browder, a native of Kingsport, Tenn., who attends The Christ School in Arden, N.C.; 6-3, 265-pound defensive end Devin Lee from Ola High School in McDonough, Ga.; and Jayden Tate, a 5-10, 238-pound long snapper from North Lincoln High School in Denver, N.C.

While schools have been advised to suspend all official and unofficial on-campus visits from prospective recruits, contact between coaches and prospective players is still allowed through phone calls, text messages and other written correspondence.

State has already received two commitments for 2021 -- three-star wide receivers Julian Gray of Hopewell High School in Huntersville and Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School in Rockingham.

In addition to Oliver, Browder, Lee and Tate, other known Wolfpack offers have been extended to the following players:

◼ Will Shipley, five-star RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington HS)

◼ Jahvaree Ritzie, four-star DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn HS)

◼ Kamarro Edmonds, four-star DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock HS

◼ Yousef Mugharbil, four-star OT, 6-5, 313, Murphy HS

◼ Evan Pryor, four-star RB, 5-10, 190, Charlotte (Hough HS)

◼ Breon Pass, three-star WR, 6-0, 160, Reidsville HS

◼ Bryson Nesbit, three-star TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg HS)

◼ Andrew Canelas, three-star OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)

◼ Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star WR, 6-1, 180, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Dameon Wilson, three-star LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain HS

◼ Jacob Gill, three-star WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

◼ Trevion Cooley, three-star RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale HS

◼ Miles Campbell, three-star TE, 6-3, 225, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)

◼ Keehawn Silver, three-star DE, 6-5, 255, Rocky Mount HS

◼ Jaleel Davis, three-star OL, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Gunnar Greenwald, TE, 6-5, 220, Satellite Beach, Fla. (HS)

◼ Zyun Reeves, DE, 6-7, 245, Kernersville (East Forsythe HS)

◼ Lawson Albright, TE, 6-5, 226, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

◼ Diego Pounds, OL, 6-6, 280, Raleigh (Millbrook HS)