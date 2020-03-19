AllWolfpack
Doeren, Staff Still Busy on Recruiting Trail

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA may have instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15 because of the coronavirus crisis, but NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are still busily at work putting together their Class of 2021.

At least four high school juniors have reported receiving new offers from the Wolfpack on their social media accounts since Monday.

It's a group headed by three-star defensive back Bralyn Oliver, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect who also holds offers from Georgia, Louisville, Appalachian State and Colorado.

The other new offers include 6-foot-7 tight end Charlie Browder, a native of Kingsport, Tenn., who attends The Christ School in Arden, N.C.; 6-3, 265-pound defensive end Devin Lee from Ola High School in McDonough, Ga.; and Jayden Tate, a 5-10, 238-pound long snapper from North Lincoln High School in Denver, N.C.

While schools have been advised to suspend all official and unofficial on-campus visits from prospective recruits, contact between coaches and prospective players is still allowed through phone calls, text messages and other written correspondence.

State has already received two commitments for 2021 -- three-star wide receivers Julian Gray of Hopewell High School in Huntersville and Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School in Rockingham.

In addition to Oliver, Browder, Lee and Tate, other known Wolfpack offers have been extended to the following players:

◼ Will Shipley, five-star RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington HS)

◼ Jahvaree Ritzie, four-star DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn HS)

◼ Kamarro Edmonds, four-star DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock HS

◼ Yousef Mugharbil, four-star OT, 6-5, 313, Murphy HS

◼ Evan Pryor, four-star RB, 5-10, 190, Charlotte (Hough HS)

◼ Breon Pass, three-star WR, 6-0, 160, Reidsville HS

◼ Bryson Nesbit, three-star TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg HS)

◼ Andrew Canelas, three-star OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)

◼ Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star WR, 6-1, 180, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Dameon Wilson, three-star LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain HS

◼ Jacob Gill, three-star WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

◼ Trevion Cooley, three-star RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale HS

◼ Miles Campbell, three-star TE, 6-3, 225, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)

◼ Keehawn Silver, three-star DE, 6-5, 255, Rocky Mount HS

◼ Jaleel Davis, three-star OL, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Gunnar Greenwald, TE, 6-5, 220, Satellite Beach, Fla. (HS)

◼ Zyun Reeves, DE, 6-7, 245, Kernersville (East Forsythe HS)

◼ Lawson Albright, TE, 6-5, 226, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

 Diego Pounds, OL, 6-6, 280, Raleigh (Millbrook HS)

Wolfpack Flashback: A Day to Survive And Advance

March 18 has been eventful date in NC State postseason basketball history, Here's a look back at the five games the Wolfpack have played, including a First Four victory, one of the best wins of the Mark Gottfried era and an improbable come-from-behind miracle ignited a national championship run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Johnson Had Both Quantity And Quality to His Assists

ACC Network ranked two of NC State point guard Markell Johnson's assists among the five best in the conference this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Greensboro deserves another ACC tournament ASAP after this year's event was cancelled. The ACC owes it to the city and the fans ...

Brett Friedlander

Colts Load Up on Wolfpack QBs With Rivers Signing

Philip Rivers has agreed to a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, who already have one NC State quarterback on their roster in incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Luck of the Irish

With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we look at the Wolfpack's history on St. Patrick's Day

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Finish Season With No. 8 Ranking

NC State's ACC women's basketball championship team finished No. 8 in the Associated Presss final poll, the Wolfpack's highest rating since 1990-91. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remainder of 2019-20 Athletic Schedule Officially Canceled

The ACC announced Tuesday that is has pulled the plug on all remaining athletic activities through the end of the academic calendar. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Honor Chris Combs' Number 26

Former NC State baseball star is being honored for his outstanding career on the field and for the courage he has shown in his more recent battle with ALS. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Former Wolfpack Safety Burris Signs with Panthers

Free agent safety Juston Burris, who played his college ball at NC State, has signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: In the Beginning ...

With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we go all the way back in time to the first NCAA tournament game ever played by the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander