Wolfpack Low Round NFL Draft Successes

There's a chance that either Larrell Murchison or James Smith-Williams could be picked in either the second or third round of the NFL draft tonight. More than likely, though, the NC State defensive linemen -- along with any other potential Wolfpack draftees -- will have to wait until Day 3 on Saturday to hear their names called.

But they shouldn't be discouraged if that happens.

Draft position only matters at the bank. Once a player signs his contract and gets onto the field, it's his performance that will determine how long of a career he will have. And NC State history is filled with low round draft picks that went on to have long, successful NFL careers.

Here's a look at some of the best:

◼ J.R. Sweezy, OG, 7th round, 2012 (Seattle Seahawks): Sweezy played defensive tackle and end for the Wolfpack, amassing 11.5 sacks during his college career. But at a predraft individual workout with the Seahawks, offensive line coach Tom Cable thought he had the footwork and strength to play on the offensive side of the ball. So the Seahawks took a flyer on Sweezy in the seventh round and struck gold.

He eventually became a starter at guard, playing in front of former Wolfpack teammate Russell Wilson and starting in two Super Bowls. Sweezy signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, but was released after two injury-plagued seasons. Healthy once again, he started all 16 games last year for the Arizona Cardinals.

◼ Willie Young, DT, 7th round, 2010 (Detroit Lions): Young was projected as high as a fifth-round pick after a senior season at State in which he earned second-team All-ACC status as a senior. But he dropped all the way to seventh round and the 213th overall pick.

After playing sparingly with the Lions for his first three seasons. Young finally became a starter in 2013, playing well enough to earn a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears, a team with which he recorded 29 of his 32 career sacks over the next four seasons.

◼ Lin Dawson, TE, 8th round, 1981 (New England Patriots): The NFL draft consists of only seven rounds now, but back in 1981.there were 12 rounds. Despite not being taken until the eighth round, Dawson became an integral part of the Patriots' offense for 10 season as a receiver and blocker. He finished with 117 catches for 1,233 yards and eight career touchdowns while playing for New England against the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.

◼ Alvis Whitted, WR, 7th round, 1998 (Jacksonville Jaguars): A sprinter who qualified for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials in addition to playing football at State, Whitted played nine seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders. His best season came with the Raiders in 2006, when he caught 27 passes for 299 yards.

His most memorable moment, however, came in January 2003. After being picked up at midseason by the Raiders, he played on special teams in Super Bowl XXXVII against Tampa Bay. For his career, Whitted finished with 74 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns. He's now the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin.

◼ Ted Larsen, OG, 6th round, 2010 (New England Patriots): A defensive tackle during his first two seasons with the Wolfpack, Larsen found his niche after moving to center as a junior. he was then switched to guard after being drafted by the Patriots, but his career in New England didn't last long.

Shortly after being released, though, he was picked up by Tampa Bay and was a starter by the sixth game of his rookie season. Ten years leader, he remains one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL, having served tenures with the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Dolphins and his current team, the Chicago Bears.