It’s been an emotional week for NC State, with the events following Dave Doeren’s abrupt firing on Saturday, but as the saying goes, “the show must go on.”



“We will field this team that Coach Doeren will be proud of, which will be hard, tough, and most importantly, together,” NC State Interim Head Coach Todd Goebbel said on Monday. “I would like to thank Mr. Corrigan for allowing me the opportunity to lead these great young men moving forward.”

The Next Coach Up

Goebbel was thrust into the interim role and has the difficult task of trying to keep his players focused for the rest of the way.



“I do understand and respect the responsibility that goes along with being the interim head coach here at NC State,” Goebbel said. “Our mission is to make sure that these prideful men have a great experience competing for the rest of the season.”

After the rocky start, most expected Doeren to navigate troubled waters, but no one saw him losing his job midseason.



After all, NC State has never fired a football coach midseason. It was an unprecedented move by Boo Corrigan to cut Doeren loose after 7 games this season. GM Andy Vaughn and DC DJ Eliot were also axed.

This team has already been through a lot this season and must now find a way to rally.



“My leadership has been put to the test this year,” Quarterback CJ Bailey said on Monday. “But this is definitely the week for me and the guys to step up, be the voice, be the energy, be the guys to take this program to another level. Because this is a big moment for the team and everybody [is] looking at us to see what we got to do.”

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolfpack are battered by all the injuries they’ve seen this season, especially on the offensive line. This week, the number of players ruled out has exceeded the double digits yet again.

Bailey will need to rely on the remaining playmakers, including Davion Gause (RB) and Keenan Jackson (WR), to bring their best effort against a Cal defense that allows 400.6 yards per game (112th in FBS).

The job of getting this defense ready now falls to Charlton Warren, who took over defensive play-calling duties this week. He’s in his second year with the program.

Warren will have his work cut out for him. State’s defense has been a sore spot this season as it has given up 380.0 yards and 28.1 points per game. Leads haven’t been safe for the Wolfpack, especially when games enter the 4th quarter.

“Our focus is on game planning for Cal, and we have really good personnel on all three phases, and we’re going to continue to evaluate and develop just like we always have here,” Goebbel said. “By Saturday, those 22 [players], and whoever’s getting the honor to run out there on special teams, I know they’ll be well coached, well prepared, and excited to play for the NC State fan base.”



Goebbel has a tough job, but a (homecoming) victory on Saturday will go a long way in showing that the Wolfpack still has some fight left in them.