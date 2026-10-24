NC State Struggles Against Stanford

The Wolfpack traveled to California this week, looking to bounce back after their 38-14 loss to Wake Forest in Week 6.



A win against a 3-4 Stanford team would be the best medicine for a battle-worn State team that has been plagued by multiple injuries this season.

Same story, different game

However, even coming off the bye week, things played out as they normally do for NC State, with poor coaching and a lack of execution on both sides of the ball.



Stanford had complete control of this game from opening kickoff to the final whistle. The Cardinal sustained long scoring drives while forcing NC State into multiple punt situations.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Wolfpack’s disappointing loss on Friday.



“It starts with me,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said after the game. “The guys didn’t play well enough, which means I didn’t have them ready. I was really disappointed in our defense. I thought we stopped the run well. We didn’t defend the pass. No. 0 had a day. He’s a good player, but we could have done a lot better covering him.”

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren instructs his players during warmups before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player 0 for Stanford is Caden High (WR), who hauled in 9 receptions for 103 yards and 1 touchdown. It was the second time that High has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards this season.



Doeren believes his team stopped the run well, but the reality is his defense allowed Micah Ford (RB) to rush for some big yardage (150). It was the second straight week that Ford rushed for at least 150 yards in a game. It’s also the most yards NC State has given up to a running back all season.



Doeren expressed disappointment at the lack of effort from the defense, especially considering they had an extra week to prepare for this game. “Very, very frustrated on defense, especially because we were healthy on that side of the football and so there was no excuse for it,” Doeren said.

State’s Offense Tries to Respond

It also can’t be overstated that the Wolfpack are still battling through notable injuries on offense.



Many key contributors were inactive for this game, including several linemen, Duke Scott (RB), and Jojo Trader (WR). Center Daniel Cruz went down during the game, making things tough on a light offensive line.



It’s difficult to get much production going when you aren’t playing with a full deck. However, a few State playmakers stepped up when needed.

Davion Gause (RB) had 100 total yards from scrimmage, while Deandre Desinor (RB) provided a boost in the receiving game. Desinor had an impressive 58-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.



Receivers Victor Snow and Keenan Jackson also had key contributions for the offense last night.

It’s notable that CJ Bailey (QB) had no turnovers this week and passed for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards.



“I thought CJ battled; he used his legs, helped us with his legs,” Doeren said. “I was proud of the guys for getting that touchdown at the end, giving us a chance to onside it. But not good enough, not even close.”

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

Every game has been a must-win, and State desperately needed this one. But at 3-4, things are quickly getting out of hand for the Wolfpack.



On paper, it felt like NC State should’ve beaten Stanford. However, the Cardinal has an unfair advantage at home in those 10:30 pm start times.



Since joining the conference, Stanford is 4-0 against ACC teams in these late games.

Now, the goal of NC State just reaching bowl eligibility may be in jeopardy this season. Even if Doeren did somehow find a way to rally this team to become bowl-eligible, I’m unsure if that’s enough to satisfy a fan base that has stuck with him and his Wolfpack teams through thick and thin.



This is one of the most disappointing seasons to endure as a fan, but I hope the Wolfpack have enough resolve to finish the season better than they started.