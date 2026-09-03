NC State Football Scouting Report: Can Richmond Challenge the Wolfpack?

Did you know the Wolfpack and the Spiders share a history that dates back to 1895?



Their upcoming game on Sept. 11 marks the 20th time these two schools have met.

NC State's Dominance Over Richmond

NC State maintains a comfortable lead over Richmond, having won 18 of 20 games. State lost once in this series (6-21) in 1970 when bell-bottoms and flared pants were in fashion.



They tied once (0-0) in 1906 when NC State was originally known as the North Carolina College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts.

Doeren Has Seen Richmond Before

Dave Doeren has been at NC State long enough to have coached against Richmond the last time these teams met, back in 2013.



In his second game in Raleigh, Doeren’s Wolfpack escaped with a nail-biting two-point victory.



Niklas Sade (K) nailed a 48-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to secure the 23-21 win.



State fans pray that this season doesn’t mirror the one in 2013. That’s when the Wolfpack posted a 3-9 record, including losing 8 straight games, and going winless against the ACC.



It was Doeren’s worst season in Raleigh, and let’s hope it stays that way.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Rich Football History

However, Richmond won’t be a pushover even though they compete on the FCS level.



Throughout its rich football history, the Spiders have won 1 National Championship (2008), 14 conference titles, and made the playoffs 14 times.



Current Richmond Head Coach Russ Huesman has been at the program for 10 seasons and has seen success during his tenure.



His teams have won 2 conference titles and made multiple playoff appearances.

Cracking The Top 25

The Spiders opened Patriot League play with an impressive 35-14 win over Bucknell last weekend.



The victory earned them a 23rd ranking in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll for this week.



This is a team that has deep experience, including on its coaching staff, and can score points in multiple ways.

Their quarterback, Ashten Snelsire, threw for 199 yards with 3 touchdowns, including a 75-yard TD laser to Bryce Allen (WR). Allen caught 4 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.



Senior RB Aziz Foster-Powell led the Spiders in rushing with 15 touches for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.



The Spiders’ defense got after it on Saturday, holding Bucknell scoreless in the first half. They also had 5 sacks and limited the Bison ground attack to only 32 yards rushing.

Don't Underestimate The Spiders

NC State cannot overlook Richmond. Its program has stunned ACC teams before.



The last time it happened was in 2016, against in-state rival Virginia.