NC State Gets Humbled By Virginia: What Went Wrong?

Head Coach Dave Doeren was an impressive 4-0 against Virginia heading into Saturday’s matchup. And despite his Wolfpack being a slight underdog, many analysts believed NC State would leave Charlottesville with the win.



The game resulted in a 34-8 loss for NC State. The loss stings, but the issues with this team were glaring today.

The Wolfpack Offense Struggled Mightily

The Cavaliers’ defense made it hard on CJ Bailey today. The Wolfpack signal-caller just couldn’t get in sync with his receivers today.



Chalk some of that up to having new targets this season. It seemed as if the timing between Bailey and his receivers was off all day.

Bailey went 12-for-23 for 84 yards and one interception. He also gave up a fumble to Virginia inside the 5:44 mark in the second quarter.



Virginia deserves a lot of credit as they applied a lot of pressure today. The Cavaliers had 2 sacks on Bailey and 3 tackles for loss.

Virginia was without Kam Robinson, and it became apparent early that his services were not needed today.



The Cavaliers outgained the Wolfpack 413-to-168 yards.

Pribula Looked Impressive

Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula impressed on the national stage today.



He cracked the century mark in rushing (110 yards) while also passing for 9-on-11 attempts for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) pre-snap during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On A Positive Note

It's hard to take anything positive from this game; however, it's encouraging to see the new transfers contributing to the defense. State’s Harvey Dyson III (OLB) had 5 tackles, a half-sack, and 1 tackle for loss during his debut today.

Captain Popo Aguirre (ILB) was also active on defense today as the Miami transfer led the team with 18 tackles.



Virginia's offensive front made the day difficult for State's defense, but these two players look like they'll be major contributors moving forward.

A Much-Needed Break

NC State will get back to work during its open date next week. The team will need to do some soul-searching if it expects to get this train back on track.



While this is not the outcome anyone close to the program was hoping for, NC State still has a tremendous opportunity ahead of it.

Today's loss throws into doubt whether 10 wins is even a realistic goal for the team this season. Maybe it never was, but that's why State fans dare to dream each season.



The Wolfpack will get a chance at a final tune-up against Richmond on Sept. 12 before it jumps back into the bulk of its schedule.