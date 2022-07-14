Skip to main content
NC State to host Victory Day in August

NC State's 2022 Victory Day activities are schedule for Friday, August 5th.

Photo Credit: NC State Athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. - One of the highlights of the year for the NC State football team is when it plays host to Victory Day. Held in conjunction with GiGi's Playhouse, a Down Syndrome achievement center in Raleigh, Victory Day gives cognitively and physically impaired young people an opportunity for their moment in the sun.

This year, the team would like to invite Wolfpack Nation to join them for this special event on Friday, August 5 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The south concourse will open at 6 p.m. for fun and games and Victory Day will begin at 7 p.m. Victory Day is free to attend for fans of all ages.

Around 50 participants will have a chance to be a football star for the night. They will try on uniforms, meet the players and coaches, make an individual entrance into Carter-Finley Stadium through the tunnel, go through drills with the players, and have a chance to score a touchdown.

In addition to helping cheer on the participants, there will be a variety of other fun activities for fans of all ages, including Inflatables, interactive stations, concessions, alcohol sales, photo opportunities, and more.

From 6-7 p.m., members of the 2022 squad will be on the concourse to participate in some of the interactive stations before the activities on the field begin.

Following Victory Day, fans are invited to stick around for a fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.

Fans wishing to attend this event should enter Gate C to park in the West lot or Gate B to park in the East lot. Stadium Gates 4 and 7 will be open for fans to enter Carter-Finley Stadium. The football squad asks anyone in attendance to sit around the south tunnel to help cheer on the entrances. 

