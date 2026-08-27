NC State vs Virginia: Experts Pick the Winner and Score

With ACC play beginning for NC State and Virginia this weekend, each team looks to set the tone for their season with an early-in-conference win.



Our team of college football experts provides their predictions for the outcome of this hugely important Week 0 matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia: Expert Picks and Predictions

Pete Fiutak

Sometimes, you don’t mess with a streak.

Virginia is the better team; NC State could use a few tune-ups first to get the skill players right, this game that was supposed to be a neutral-site showdown in Brazil is now in Charlottesville, and …



2012. That’s the last time Virginia beat the Wolfpack, including last year’s thriller when CJ Bailey came up huge.



I’m still going with Virginia - home game, upgraded through the portal, slightly sharper right away - and then point at me and laugh when I get this wrong after ignoring that, sometimes in college football, one team has another’s number.



Virginia 28, NC State 23

Nick Shepkowski

Two teams that have to replace a good amount meet in an important conference game to start the year.



Virginia gets the home-field advantage while NC State gets the veteran quarterback and more-proven head coach. NC State also has history in this series, owning the matchup of late.



In a matchup that has a ton of questions, give me the team with the more proven starting quarterback and head coach, even if it's on the road.



NC State gets a massive opening win to start the season and kickstart its chances to play in the ACC Championship Game.



NC State 27, Virginia 24

Andre Cherry

For all the success Virginia had last season, one of the few blemishes on its record was the 35-31 loss to NC State.



The Cavaliers would love nothing more than to hand the Wolfpack their first loss under Dave Doeren’s tenure, in Charlottesville.



But I can’t envision Virginia beating NC State this weekend. Even with the arrival of Beau Pribula (QB) from Missouri, the Cavaliers lost too much offensive firepower.



The biggest question remains whether Virginia’s Kam Robinson (LB) will see any action this weekend. If he can go, it’ll be interesting to see how he responds coming back from an ACL injury.



He’s a game-changer, but I like CJ Bailey to show off in this matchup.



NC State: 35, Virginia: 21