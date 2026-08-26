NC State opens a season it's optimistic about in Charlottesville on Saturday, looking to pick up what would be an important victory in the ACC race.



Yes, we know the game was supposed to be played in Brazil, but instead, a true road game awaits the Wolfpack in a year it enters flying under the radar a bit in the ACC.



The current lines have Virginia as a somewhat sizeable favorite (5.5 points), so what does NC State have to do in order to win the game and start 1-0?

NC State vs Virginia - Wolfpack Must Win Big Play Battle

Virginia enters the contest with one of the best offensive lines in the ACC, but NC State enters with one of the most proven quarterbacks in C.J. Bailey. Can NC State continue to win the big-play battle against Virginia?

It had seven plays of 20 yards or more against Virginia, as it won its fourth-straight contest over the Cavaliers. If it wants to move that streak to five, not letting new Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula get going with his arm or legs, will be key.

NC State vs Virginia - Wolfpack Must Limit Pressure on Bailey

Perhaps the place Virginia has the biggest noticeable advantage in this matchup is on the edge, as the Cavaliers attacked the transfer portal to boost the pass rush. NC State is unproven at offensive tackle and will need to slow down the Virginia pass rush, specifically former Baylor edge Matthew Fobbs-White, in order to give Bailey a chance.

If Bailey gets that time and a chance, he's proven he can pick apart the Virginia defense as he threw for 200 yards and ran for another 44 in last season's victory against the Cavaliers.



It is, however, worth asking: what can NC State get offensively beyond Bailey this week?

NC State vs Virginia - Harvey Dyson Needs to Make a Difference

Tell me Harvey Dyson III's stat line at the end of this contest, and I'll tell you how good I feel about NC State's chances of victory.



Dyson is expected to be one of the leaders of this defense and needs to be a factor all game long. Does he step up and have a huge game in terms of tackles and helping cause a key turnover?



I like Bailey to protect the ball more than Pribula, but someone needs to cause pressure and discomfort in order to take advantage. Can Dyson do that with regularity? There is a reason he was targeted out of Tulane, and Saturday is his first chance to prove his impact for the Wolfpack.



If so, we should be looking at a 1-0 start for the Wolfpack on Saturday.

If not, the uphill climb in ACC play begins early.