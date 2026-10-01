NC State vs Louisville: Predicting the Final Score

NC State looks to even its conference record when Louisville visits Raleigh this weekend.

The Wolfpack have taken fans on a roller coaster ride through four games this season.



State withstood a fourth-quarter comeback from App State to win 41-31 over the Mountaineers last weekend.



However, their inconsistent play has introduced doubt about whether State is prepared to push for an ACC title this season. Even the once-talked-about 10 wins seem unlikely at this point.



This weekend, the Wolfpack prepare to face a Louisville team that may be without its starting quarterback, who’s been a major contributor to the team’s early success.



The Cardinals outlasted SMU in a Week 3 matchup that saw 8 lead changes, 72 total points, and 921 total yards between the two teams.

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) runs against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville was rewarded with a #17 ranking heading into its contest with Wake Forest, but the Deacs beat the Cardinals 30-27 in Louisville.



The Wolfpack have historically struggled against Louisville. State has lost the last two in the series and is 2-4 against Louisville at home.

“It's probably the most talented roster we'll see this year in Louisville,” said NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren. “They’re 2-2 right now with two three-point losses to one-possession games with Ole Miss and Wake. Could easily be 4-0.”

Both programs desperately need this win to keep their ACC hopes alive.



Our team of college football experts provides their predictions for the outcome of this hugely important Week 5 matchup.

NC State vs. Louisville: Expert Picks and Predictions

Andre Cherry: It’s been a rough start for the Wolfpack, but they still have an opportunity to finish strong in the ACC race.



Louisville will be the toughest test for the Wolfpack. NC State will have a tremendous advantage if Lincoln Kienholz is unable to suit up for this game. If he's out, I think NC State can win this game.



However, I am choosing to believe that Kienholz will find a way to start against the Wolfpack because that’s just how State's luck goes. In that case, we’ll see both offenses dueling it out in this one.



Unfortunately, my brain overrides my heart this week.



Louisville 31, NC State 27

Pete Fiutak: NC State is overdue to look the part. There’s too much talent to be this mediocre, but it’s going to take the team’s best overall performance yet to pull this off.



The problem is that Louisville now needs this after the disappointing loss to Wake Forest.



There’s one gigantic X factor - can Cardinal quarterback Lincoln Kienholz go with what appears to be a high-ankle sprain. He’ll be a game-time decision.



It’ll be close either way, but (this is TOTAL speculation for right now, by the way) I’m guessing that Kienholz sits.



NC State 27, Louisville 24

Nick Shepkowski: There are good times to get a team and awful times to get a team. Wake Forest had the benefit of getting Louisville last week, one week removed from an emotionally draining win over SMU.



Now, NC State gets Louisville a week after getting pulled back down to reality, and perhaps more focused following the upset loss.



Being at home helps, but not enough.



Louisville 27, NC State 21

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