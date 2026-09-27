The Wolfpack entered Saturday night coming off one of their worst games in program history last week at Vanderbilt. How would this team respond?

All Eyes On Bailey

More importantly, how would CJ Bailey (QB) perform after his devastating game-ending fumble against the Commodores?



All eyes were on Bailey during NC State’s first offensive series of the evening, and he didn’t disappoint.

Bailey led the Wolfpack on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in him scoring on a 5-yard dash to the end zone.



Bailey played well in the first half. He completed 16-of-22 attempts for 165 yards and 3 total touchdowns.

Sep 26, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates during the first half of the game against App State Mountaineers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Total Team Effort

On offense, the Wolfpack gained 287 total yards and also converted 6 of 8 on third down. Duke Scott (RB) carried the ball 9 times for 80 yards and scored once in the first half.



NC State’s defense swarmed App State’s Malachi Singleton (QB) early. The Wolfpack limited App State to 1-of-6 on third down while limiting the Mountaineers to 10 points in the first half.

Falling Apart

However, the Wolfpack defense played on its heels coming out of halftime. App State got on the board first in the third quarter, with Singleton leading the Mountaineers on an 8-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown.



CJ Bailey and this offense responded with a 13-play drive that ended in a field goal.

The Wolfpack maintained a 14-point lead through the third quarter, but things never felt safe, especially with how aggressively the Mountainers began the second half.



App State eventually cut into the Wolfpack’s lead, tying the game at 31 apiece with 9:41 left in the 4th quarter.

Fighting Back

Duke Scott brought State’s offense back to life with his 16-yard touchdown run around the 5:08 mark.



The Wolfpack defense made a critical 4th-down stop that set up their offense.



State’s offense eventually kicked a 35-yard field goal, pushing NC State’s lead to 41-31 with just under 2 minutes left in the game.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

NC State never makes it easy on itself especially with its sloppy second-half play. However, the Wolfpack are able to outlast App State's comeback attempt.



This was a confidence-building win for Bailey and his Wolfpack tonight. With a 2-2 record, State still has a chance to control its own destiny.



However, there are no more final tune-ups for the Wolfpack. ACC play resumes next weekend.



NC State now sets its sights on #16 Louisville, which suffered a 30-27 loss to unranked Wake Forest at home earlier in the day.









