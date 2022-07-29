NC State's Christopher Toudle has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist

NC State tight end Christopher Toudle has been named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, honoring achievement and community service.

Toudle won NC State's Alpha Rising Award (for Exceptional Improvement) in 2021. The Wilmington, North Carolina native caught 19 passes -- including four touchdown receptions.

He also made his mark off of the field. Toudle has organized camps in North Carolina and Virginia while also volunteering at Partnership Elementary School and has raised money for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



The 2022 Wuerffel Trophy winner will be announced on December 8, 2022, and presented of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on February 24, 2023.

