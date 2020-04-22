AllWolfpack
College Football Rules Changes Approved

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several college football rules changes this week, including regulations involving players ejected for targeting, duplicate numbers and the time allowed for official video reviews.

Although targeting will still carry the penalty of ejection, players that are called for the violation will no longer have to spend the rest of the game in the locker room, as they have since the rule was instituted in 2013.

Players will now be allowed to stay in the bench area with the rest of their team.

In addition to the targeting change, the rules committee also instituted a guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes.

This is not a hard and fast time limit. The panel stiplated that exceptionally complicated reviews or those that involve end-of-game issues should be completed as efficiently as possible without a stated time limit.

But the message is clear that steps need to be taken to help improve the pace of play.

Additionally, the panel approved a clock administration rule regarding instant replay. 

If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines that there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal after review, there must be at least three seconds remaining, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time to the clock.

If less than three seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over.

As for duplicate numbers, it will be much easier moving forward to tell who the players on the field -- with or without a program.

Moving forward, only two players per team will be allowed to wear numbers that are also being worn by a teammate. They must play different positions and can't be on the field at the same time.

The change was recommended to reduce confusion caused by multiple players wearing the same number. Allowing more than two players with the same number has created confusion for the game officials and has made scouting opponents difficult.

The panel also rules that "0" is now a legal number.

Finally, coaches must most be on the field during pregame warmups when players are present and all players must be identified by number. The game officials' jurisdiction will now begin 90 minutes before kickoff rather than the current 60 minutes in an effort to help prevent pregame altercations.

What to expect from the NFL's 'virtual draft' format

Brett Friedlander

Morehead Hopeful, But Realistic About Draft Chances

Former NC State safety Jarius Morehead is hoping to sneak into the final round of this week's NFL draft. But he understands that his best chance at making a team's roster might be if he doesn't get selected. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ace Konig Looking Ahead, Not Back ... With No Regrets

Former NC State star Aislinn Konig has no regrets about her career with the Wolfpack or her basketball resume and she's going full speed ahead toward a professional career despite not being selected in last week's WNBA draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Broussard Named New Wolfpack Club Leader

Ben Broussard, who has been the chief fundraiser at the University of Colorado, has been named as the new executive director of the Wolfpack Club, succeeding soon-to-be retiring Hall of Famer Bobby Purcell. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Four-Star Wing Reports Wolfpack Offer

Michael James, a four-star wing from Orlando in the Class of 2021, has reported on his social media account that he has been offered a scholarship by NC State coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What Would You Like to Have Seen on Wolfpack Takeover?

ACC Network has selected some memorable events old and new to highlight on its Wolfpack Takeover on Tuesday, but there are so many more that didn't make the cut. Here are a few of them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Misses on DT Recruit, Extends More Offers

Three-star defensive tackle recruit Sugick Terion chose Vanderbilt over NC State on Monday, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is still busy offering scholarships to players in the Class of 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Network Announces 'Wolfpack Takeover' Schedule

The ACC Network will become the NC State Network on Tuesday, with a 24-hour 'Wolfpack Takeover.' Here's the lineup of the memorable games and events scheduled to be aired. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Did Jordan Fare Against NC State?

As the world's attention turns to Michael Jordan thanks to the premier of ESPN's long-awited documentary "The Last Dance," here's a look at how the former UNC star did during his college career against NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig Chose Wolfpack Over Olympic Qualifier

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig, who is looking forward to playing for Canada in the Oympics now more than ever after getting passed over in the WNBA draft, explains why she chose playing for the Wolfpack instead of her country in an Olympic qualifier last winter

Brett Friedlander