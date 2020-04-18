AllWolfpack
NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA continues to adjust its rules in response to the coronavirus crisis that continues to disrupt both the athletic and academic systems in America, along with most other aspects of life.

On Thursday, the governing body announced that coaches in all sports will be allowed to have virtual contact with their players for up to eight hours a week for nonphysical activities until May 31.

Friday, the NCAA relaxed its academic requirements for those Division I freshman athletes entering school in 2020-21 and whose final semester of high school has been shortened or otherwise affected.

“The Eligibility Center is navigating the complexity of COVID-19 and its negative impact on our membership, high schools and student-athletes,” said Felicia Martin, vice president of the NCAA Eligibility Center. “We understand this is an unprecedented situation and a difficult time for students and their parents, and the Eligibility Center is working diligently to ensure the best possible outcome for college-bound student-athletes and our member schools.”

The most significant change is that students expected to graduate in the spring or summer of 2020 will not require an SAT or ACT score as they maintain at least a 2.3 grade point average in 10 NCAA approved core courses before their senior year.

Adjustments have also been made to the way courses graded on a pass/fail basis are valued. 

Previously, a grade of "pass" was awarded the school’s lowest passing grade, usually a D, and assigned 1.0 points to the student's GPA. 

Because of the coronavirus distruptions, courses with a "pass" grade will now be assigned a value of 2.3 -- the minimum GPA to qualify for Division I competition. If the 2.3 mark decreases the student’s overall GPA, the core-course GPA will be calculated based only on courses with assigned letter grades from other available semesters.

In addition to the changes that have already been made, NC State football coach Dave Doeren said that other adjustments, especially those pertaining to recruiting, are likely on the way. 

"I do think the recruiting cycle in general is going to be a lot different this year, without even knowing what's going to happen with contact we're allowed to have in July or whenever we're allowed to go back to campus," Doeren said. "July is usually a dead period, which I'm sure that is being talked about with the higher ups, possibly changing that if we're allowed to reopen our campuses."

