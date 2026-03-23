Purdue's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Boilermakers Have 5th-Best Odds)

The Purdue Boilermakers are in the Sweet 16 for the third straight season. After making the championship game in 2024, they were eliminated by top-seeded Houston in the regional semifinals last year.

Purdue earned a No. 2 seed this year and is looking to make it to the Elite 8 and beyond this season. That continues with Thursday night’s game against the Texas Longhorns, who already took down two top teams in this tournament.

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But where do the Boilermakers stand in the grand scheme of things?

Let’s take a look at Purdue’s odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

Purdue’s Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+1300 (5th)

The Boilermakers’ placement among the odds to win March Madness makes sense right now. All four No. 1 seeds still stand, so they hold the top four spots in the odds. There are three teams with odds lower than +400, then Houston at +700, and then it drops down to Purdue at +1300.

Despite finishing the regular season sixth in the conference, Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament and has kept that momentum going into the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers blew out Queens University 104-71 in the opening round before holding off the Miami Hurricanes in a 79-69 win to advance to the Sweet 16.

Purdue has the upper hand in its Sweet 16 matchup, at least on paper, as the Boilermakers face off against No. 11 seed Texas. The Longhorns already took down No. 6 BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga in the West Regional.

If Purdue takes care of business as -325 favorites against Texas, it’ll face off against the winner of No. 1 Arizona and No. 4 Arkansas for a spot in the Final 4.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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