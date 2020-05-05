State Casting Wide Net For Future Quarterbacks

NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is casting a wide net in search for his team's quarterback of the future.

Tuesday, Devin Brown of Gilbert, Ariz., became the 10th passing prospect -- literally from coast-to-coast -- in either the Class of 2021 or 2022 to report receiving a scholarship offer with the Wolfpack.

Brown is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound pro style quarterback who threw for 1.319 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore for Queen Creek High School in 2019. The three-star prospect reported the offer on Twitter, writing that he had "a great conversation" with Beck.

His scholarship offer came one day after 2021 pro style quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, a three-star recruit from Kearney, Neb., reported his Wolfpack offer following a conversation with Beck.

A 6-foot-5, 195-pound dual threat prospect, Haarberg completed 58.6% of his passes as a sophomore last season for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 458 yards and four scores for Kearney Catholic High School.

Beck has been busy, despite the NCAA's moratorium on in-person visits because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Brown and Haarberg, here's a look at the other quarterbacks that have reported State offers, starting with those in the Class of 2021:

◼ Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark HS, Alpharetta, Ga.: The 6-5, 219-pound former Auburn commit is a four-star dual threat prospect who completed just over 60% of his attempts for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally.

◼ Chayden Peery, Sierra Canyon HS, Chatsworth, Calif.: A three-year starter for one of the top high school teams in the nation, the 6-3, 215-pound three-star pro style passer threw for 3,400 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception last season.

◼ Kai Millner, Highley HS, Gilbert, Ariz.: A three-star prospect, the 6-2, 180-pound pro style quarterback three for 2,387 yards and 31 touchdowns with only six interceptions as a junior in 2019.

◼ Charles Howell, Austin HS, Austin, Tex.: Howell is a 6-1, 194-pound pro style passer who has already committed to Iowa State, but apparently a conversation with Beck has convinced the three-star quarterback to at least give the Wolfpack some consideration.

The other 2022 offers have gone to:

◼ M.J. Morris, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.: The 6-1, 175-pound dual threat prospect completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019 while also rushing for 379 yards and eight more scores. And he did it all with a ligament strain in his hip he knew would eventually require surgery, a procedure he put off until after the season.

◼ Walker Howard, St. Thomas More HS, Lafayette, La.: Howard has yet to compile any varsity stats after serving as a backup to Louisiana Tech signee Caleb Holstein as a sophomore last season. But the 6-1, 183-pound four-star prospect has a pedigree for success. His father, Jamie Howard, is the third-leading passer in LSU history, having thrown for 6.158 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1992-95.

◼ Chad Klubnik, Westlake HS, Austin, Tex.: A 6-1 1/2, 178 four-star pro style prospect, Klubnik saw action as a backup last year. He completed 76.8 percent of his passes (53 of 69) for 680 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception.

◼ A.J. Duffy, Rancho Verde High School, Moreno Valley, Calif.: The most experienced of the 2022 quarterback prospects, the 6-foot, 197-pound four-star pro passer has already been a starter for two varsity seasons -- playing in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore and throwing for 5,552 yards and 66 touchdowns.