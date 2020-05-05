AllWolfpack
Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Set to Announce College Choice

Brett Friedlander

The waiting for Will Shipley is about to end.

The nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back and one of NC State’s top recruiting priorities for the Class of 2021 has announced on Twitter that he plans to reveal his college choice Tuesday.

Both of Will Shipley's parents went to State, as did several other of his family members, raising hope that he will follow in their footsteps and play for the Wolfpack.

In addition to State, the talented legacy from Weddington High School in Matthews holds offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Stanford.

Shipley rushed for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while posting 10 100-plus yard games for a team that went 15-0 on the way to a second straight 3AA state championship. He also caught 34 passes for 585 yards and eight more scores.

Because of his versatility and his 5-foot-11, 200-pound stature, the five-star prospect has drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers' star Christian McCaffery.

Shipley accounted for 271 yards and four of his team's five touchdowns in its 34-14 state championship win against Lee County last December. It was a game played at Carter-Finley Stadium

Afterward, Shipley said it meant a lot to have such a big game on the Wolfpack's home field, telling reporters afterward that "coming here as a young kid," he'd dreamt of playing "on a field like this."

The question now is whether the thrill of playing at Carter-Finley will be a one-time dream-come-true situation or only the prelude to a career full of memorable moments there wearing red and white.

The answer will be revealed on Tuesday.

