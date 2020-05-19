Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff aren't resting on their laurels after scoring a major recruiting victory last week with the committment of their top quarterback target, four-star prospect Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga.

They continue to fan out across the country in search of talent in the Class of 2021 and 2022.

Here is a look at the scholarship offers they've handed out during the past week, as reported by the players on their social media accounts:

◼ Javon Nelson, 4★ 2021 Defensive end, 6-3, 265, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Riverdale HS)

◼ T.J. Sanders, 3★ 2021 Defensive end, 6-5, 275, Marion, S.C. (Marion HS)

◼ Chase Hattley, 3★ 2021 Safety, 6-3, 205, Cary (Panther Creek HS)

◼ Brandon Cleveland, 4★ 2022 Defensive tackle, 6-3, 260, Brandon, Fla. (Sneffner Christian Academy)

◼ Andre Dollar, 4★ 2022 Tight end, 6-5 1/2, 230, Mustang, Okla. (Mustang HS)

In addition to the latest offers, three-star 2021 wide receiver Amari Huggins of Dillon HS in Dillon, S.C. has included the Wolfpack in his top 12 schools.