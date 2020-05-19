AllWolfpack
Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff aren't resting on their laurels after scoring a major recruiting victory last week with the committment of their top quarterback target, four-star prospect Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga.

They continue to fan out across the country in search of talent in the Class of 2021 and 2022.

Here is a look at the scholarship offers they've handed out during the past week, as reported by the players on their social media accounts:

◼ Javon Nelson, 4★ 2021 Defensive end, 6-3, 265, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Riverdale HS)

◼ T.J. Sanders, 3★ 2021 Defensive end, 6-5, 275, Marion, S.C. (Marion HS)

◼ Chase Hattley, 3★ 2021 Safety, 6-3, 205, Cary (Panther Creek HS)

◼ Brandon Cleveland, 4★ 2022 Defensive tackle, 6-3, 260, Brandon, Fla. (Sneffner Christian Academy)

◼ Andre Dollar, 4★ 2022 Tight end, 6-5 1/2, 230, Mustang, Okla. (Mustang HS)

In addition to the latest offers, three-star 2021 wide receiver Amari Huggins of Dillon HS in Dillon, S.C. has included the Wolfpack in his top 12 schools. 

NC State Formally Announces Basketball Staff Additions

Former NC State student and graduate manager Mike Summey has fomally been named as an assistant to coach Kevin Keatts while Steve Snell and Mike Zupko have been added to the basketball operations staff. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Athletes Post Highest APR Score in School History

NC State athletes copiled the highest Academic Progress Rate in school history at 990, with all 21 programs easily exceeding the NCAA minimum standard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Forde: How an Altered Academic Calendar Could Impact Winter Sports

SI.now senior writer PatForde explains how universities changing its fall semester schedule and academic calendar could affect winter sports, including Division I men's basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Twenty-Nine Years is Long Enough

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack looks back at the NC State's top 10 athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 1: The women's basketball team's drought-ending ACC tournament title victory against Florida State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Report: State Grad Summey Hired to Fill Hoop Staff Opening

Bowling Green assistant coach Mike Summey, an NC State graduate who served as a student and graduate manager, has been named by Kevin Keatts to fill the opening created with the departure of Takeo Siddle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Infractions Case Officially in Independent Resolution Process

The NCAA released a statement Monday indicating that the infractions case involving NC State and Dennis Smith Jr. has formally been accepted into its new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State TE Target Campbell Commits to Tennessee

NC State will have to look elsewhere for a tight end in the class of 2021 after three-star recruiting target Miles Campbell from Douglasville, Ga., committed to play at Tennessee on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Old QBs, New OC Helped Sell McLaughlin on State

Four-Star prospect Aaron McLaughlin, who committed on Friday, said that that NC State's history of producing NFL quarterbacks and new offensive coordinator Tim Beck's reputation for developing them played a role in his choosing the Wolfpack, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Wrestling's Crowning Achievement

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 2: Another ACC championship for Wolfpack wrestling. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ekwonu Rated Among ACC's Top Returning Tackles

Coming off a promising freshman season, NC State's Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu has been graded by PFF.com as one of the top returning offensive tackles in the ACC for 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander