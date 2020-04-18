Pro Day Cancellation Hampers Wolfpack Draft Hopefuls

NC State defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams are heading into this week's NFL draft with anticipation and the piece of mind in knowing that they've done everything in their power to enhance their chances of hearing their name called.

Several of their Wolfpack teammates are also anxiously awaiting the annual lottery of college football talent, which will be held online only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But unlike Murchison and Smith-Williams, who had the benefit of displaying their skills for scouts and general managers at postseason all-star games and the NFL's pre-draft Scouting Combine, the others were deprived of similar opportunities when their school's Pro Day and individual workouts were canceled.

"I think it's really tough. I feel for them," State coach Dave Doeren said during a Zoom meeting last week. "They're missing out on that in-person piece.

"I know that the NFL just talking to them, they're doing a lot of these type meetings like we're doing. I'm not sure how they're evaluating guys, whether it's all film or whether they're getting players to film themselves working out on questions they may have had. It's a tough situation."

Other than Murchison and Smith-Williams, who are projected to be mid-to-late round picks, the former Wolfpack player with the best chance of sneaking into the draft is strong safety Jarius Morehead.

Rated as the third-highest prospect on State's 2019 roster by DraftNetwork.com, Morehead has the size to play either strong safety or linebacker in the NFL at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds. He was also one of the few Wolfpack defenders to stay healthy enough to play all 12 games last season.

Although his senior numbers were down compared to his first three seasons, in which he recorded five interceptions in 38 games -- including 26 starts -- he still had a solid season with 49 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery as part of a young, injury-depleted defense.

Another potential draftee is graduate wide receiver Tabari Hines -- whose extensive body of work with the Wolfpack and previous schools Wake Forest and Oregon, along with his sprinter's speed, could be enough to offset his lack of individual workouts.

Despite the Wolfpack's revloving door at quarterback last season, Tabari Hines still managed to rank second on the team with 37 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 17.7 yards per carry on jet sweeps.

Hines' speed and bloodlines -- his cousin is fellow State product and current Indianapolis Colt Nyheim Hines -- along with his ability to contribute as a kick returner give him an outside shot of being drafted.

The only other Wolfpack player with even a remote chance of being selected is defensive end Deonte Holden.

A sixth-year graduate student who spent last spring in Paris studying abroad as part of his global luxury and management dual master's program, the 6-4, 247-pound Holden was something of an afterthought on the defensive line last season while averaging just under 19 snaps over the 11 games.

But like fellow defensive linemen Murchison and Smith-Williams, he had the benefit of working out for the scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl all-star game in January. It's an opportunity he made the most of with a sack and a tackle for a loss in helping his team to a 30-20 at the Rose Bowl.

Most likely, Morehead, Hines and Holden will have to try and earn their way onto an NFL roster as undrafted free agents. Others also likely to go the same route are offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt, nickel Stephen Griffin and cornerback Kishawn Miller -- although even that's uncertain because of their inability to hold in-person workouts..

"I feel for those guys," Doeren said. "Especially with the XFL going under, there's not going to be a lot of places for them. A lot of guys are probably going to be some steals in this thing free agent wise, and there's going to be some mistakes. They just don't have the same information. They're going to have to rely a lot on their film (evaluations), which for some of our guys, that's a good thing."

One other State player with NFL aspirations is offensive guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson, who isn't eligible for this week's draft, but is hoping to be selected later this summer in the league's supplemental draft.

Fedd-Jackson originally announced his intention to transfer to another school, but according to Doeren, he's changed his mind and has opted to turn pro.

"He wanted to focus all his attention on that, and obviously with what's happened now, I don't know how that plays out for him because there are no in-person workouts that these guys could go through, which would have been pretty important for him."