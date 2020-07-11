AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

How NC State Might Fit Into Possible ACC Schedule Scenarios

Brett Friedlander

In his statement Friday delaying the ACC's decision on how to proceed with football this fall until later this month, commissioner John Swofford indicated that the conference "has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season."

Among the possible options are playing the season as scheduled, following the lead of the Big Ten and Pac-12 by going to a conference only schedule, playing a "plus one" conference schedule that would allow for games against Notre Dame or a traditional SEC rival and a radical 10-game home-and-home arrangement with regional pods.

Since it's highly doubtful the season will go off as planned given the current track of the coronavirus pandemic, if it happens at all this fall, that figures to be the least-likely solution.

As for the others, here's a look at how they might play out and which might be most favorable for NC State.

Conference only

This is probably the most palatable of the remaining options, provided that the current conference schedule is used. Yes, the Wolfpack would still have to play Clemson, along with its six other Atlantic Division rivals. But it would also preserve the season-ending rivalry game against North Carolina as well as that long-awaited first meeting with Duke since 2013.

Conference plus one

This is the most likely solution, since it deals with Notre Dame and its contractual agreement to play six ACC opponents this season while allowing Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Louisville to continue long-standing rivalries.

As workable as this scenario is, there are still two major questions that would have to be answered before it can be adopted.

The big one for State is who the "plus one" would be for the Wolfpack, since its traditional season-ending rival is already on the schedule. The best solution would be to play Mississippi State as planned, since the SEC would have to use a similar format to accomodate its half of the Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia Tech-Georgia, Florida State-Florida and Louisville-Kentucky rivalries.

Even with that, there's still a question of how to deal with Notre Dame.

Not everyone around the league is as gung ho about having the Irish included in a conference only format as Swofford. Duke coach Dave Cutcliffe, for one, is not in favor of Notre Dame's participation if it doesn't pony up some of the income it gets from its exclusive television contract with NBC.

“If they’re willing to share their money, sure," Cutcliffe said. "But you don’t get something for nothing.”

Home-and-home pods

If travel and geography is as legitimate a concern as conference officials claim it is, than this might be the way to go.

In a nutshell, it would replace the league's current two divisions into three five-team pods based on proximity (with Notre Dame included). Each team would play the other four in the pod twice -- once at home and once in the road.

This is an actually an interesting idea if administered equitably and all four North Carolina teams are grouped together. But you know how these things usually end up breaking for the Wolfpack.

Exhibit A:

A lot of the models being floated around have State left out of a pod including its UNC, Duke and Wake Forest and the two Virginia schools. That would relegate the Wolfpack into a group with Clemson, which would not go over well. 

This format would also work in an "and one" scenario and could also be a trial balloon for a possible permanent restructuring of the current divisional format.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The ACC Has A Golden Opportunity To Entice Notre Dame

Brett Friedlander

Terquavion Smith Stays Hot in Myrtle Beach

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, who has committed to play at NC State, started a new bracket at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach tournament the way he finished the previous one by leading his team to a lopsided victory. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Looks at Other Options After Etute Picks Virginia Tech

Three-star linebacker prospect Isi Etute is expected top make his college decision known Saturday. His finalists are NC State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres broke out of a mini-slump while Austin Murr continued his hot hitting among NC State players in summer college wood bat league action on Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pac-12 to Play Conference-Only Football Schedule in Fall 2020

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: ACC Not Rushing into Football Decision

ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement saying that, in contrast to the Big Ten and others, the conference will not rush into making a decision on how -- of if -- its 2020 football season will proceed. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Posey's Opt-Out Could Benefit Patrick Bailey

Recent first-round draft pick Patrick Bailey isn't expected to play in a Major League game for the San Francisco Giants this season, but with the opt-out of all-star catcher Buster Posey, the chances of it happening have increased. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Who's in Your All-Time NC State Hoop Starting Five?

There are no wrong answers to the question asked on Twitter by the Wolfpack Club: Who is in your All-Time NC State Men's Basketball Starting Five? Here are our picks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Packlitig8r

Terquavion Smith Continues to Shine at Basketball Showcase Event

Building on two strong performances to begin the Big Shots Mytle Beach tournament, four-star NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued to shine on the second day of the showcase event. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr and Jose Torres continued trending in opposite directions while DeAngelo Giles got the night off among NC State players in summer wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander