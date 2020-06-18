NCAA Approves Timetables for Football, Basketball Return

The NCAA Council on Wednesday rubber stamped its approval for a phased plan that, barring further complications of the coronavirus pandemic, will allow the 2020 college football season to start on time.

The plan, which was recommended by the NCAA’s College Football Oversight Committee last week, will allow football activities with coaches to resume in mid-July with training camps starting on Aug. 7. That will give teams six weeks to prepare for their opening games on Labor Day weekend.

In addition to setting the timetable for the return of football, the NCAA Council also adopted measures for both men's and women's basketball to engage in summer team activities.

Here is the 2020 football preseason calendar:

"The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletic director at Pennsylvania. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

As for basketball, the adopted plan extends the current rule, which allows voluntary athletics activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through July 19. The Council will discuss whether additional activities should be allowed in that period at a meeting within the next few weeks.

Beginning July 20, required summer athletics activities may begin and can last up to eight weeks or until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier.

“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” Calhoun said. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”

