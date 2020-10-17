Wolfpack Kickoff: Duke

NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC) vs. Duke (1-4, 1-4 ACC)

Carter-Finley Stadium (57,600)

3:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks (PxP:Tom Werme; James Bates, Analyst; Lyndsay Rowley, Sideline)

Streaming: WatchESPN; National radio: Sirius 134, XM 194; Live stats: GoPack.com

Weather at kickoff: Sunny and cool, 58 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Series history: Duke leads 41-36-5 (State leads 20-17-4 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: Duke 38, State 20, Nov. 9, 2013 at Wallace Wade Stadium

Last week: State beat UVa 38-21. Duke beate Syracuse 38-24

BetOnline line: State minus 4 1/2 | Over/Under 59

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"These past few games have been kind of weird, having nobody in the stands. Usually I tune it out, but it's still just weird when you calm it all down and there's nobody there. the first home game after these two wins is just bringing a lot of energy back to this home game. It's just amazing." Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins

I think all the in-state games carry recruiting ties to them. There’s going to be players that we go head-to-head with them on. Obviously beating them on the field is always something that helps you. Recruiting, as you know, is basically not happening right now in person. We are losing out, in my opinion, on a recruiting opportunity because this would have been a huge crowd for a home game, which is always a recruiting tool for us with our guys." Coach Dave Doeren

"We're playing a really, really good North Carolina State team. It's well-coached. All three phases, they know how to win football games. They play really well in the kicking game. They're very aggressive on defense." Duke coach David Cutcliffe

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NC State stats | Duke stats

NC STATE DUKE Passing Devin Leary 51-85-1 685 yards 7 TD Chase Brice 104-193-8 1,271 yards 5 TD Rushing Zonovan Knight 50 carries 321 yards 3 TD Deon Jackson 89 carries 412 yards 2 TD Receiving Emeka Emezie 15 catches 199 yards 2 TD Noah Gray 21 catches 217 yards 2 TD Cary Angeline 9 catches 154 yards 4 TD Jake Bobo 15 catches 188 yards Defense Drake Thomas 32 tackles 4.5 TFL 2 sacks Shaka Heyward 38 tackles 3.0 TFL 1.0 sacks Shyeim Battle 18 tackles 1 INT 3 PBU Chris Rumph 26 tackles 4.0 TFL 3.5 sacks

NOTABLE

This will be State's first home game since the season opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 12 and the first this season in which fans will be allowed in the stands to watch the game in person. According to state regulations, stadiums can have up to 7% capacity. Approximately 4,000 people will be in attendance at Carter-Finley Stadium ...

Although Duke leads the overall series with the Wolfpack, dating back to 1924, State is 15-4 since 1990 -- including an 11-game State winning streak from from 1994 to 2008. The Blue Devils, however, have won the past two meetings, in 2009 and 2013 ...

This will be the first time coach Dave Doeren will have faced Duke at Carter-Finley ...

After playing three straight Coastal Division opponents, the Wolfpack will play one of its traditional Atlantic Division rivals. The ACC is not using divisional play this season ...

Last week's win at UVa was coach Dave Doeren's 50th as the Wolfpack's coach, moving him past Chuck Amato into third place on the school's all-time list. He's just two wins behind Dick Sheridan for second. Earle Edwards is No. 1 on the list with 77 ...

Zonovan Knight's 101-yard performance last week at UVa put him over the 1,000-yard marking for his carer for his career (1,066) - which spans just 16 games. The sophomore rushed for two scores in the victory - a 35-yard scamper and a one-yard run ...

Bam Knight running through contact against UVa ACC pool photo

Duke ran up 645 yards of total offense last week in its win at Syracuse. It was the third-highest offensive output during coach David Cutcliffe's tenure. Running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant rushed for 169 and 163 yards respectively,becoming the first pair of Blue Devils to gain 160 or more yards on the ground in the same game ...

Two Blue Devils -- senior tight Noah Gray and senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje -- are nearing program records .Gray is two catches away from breaking Stan Crisson's career mark for receptions by a tight end (98), while Dimukeje is 3.0 career sacks away from becoming his school's all-time leader ...

State running backs coach Kurt Roper spent 17 seasons working under Blue Devils' coach David Cutcliffe, including a tenure together at Duke. Roper's younger brother Zac is currently the Duke's special teams coordinator and running backs coach ...