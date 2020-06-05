AllWolfpack
Family, Coaching Staff Led Evans to Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team picked up some badly needed secondary help Thursday when three-star cornerback Nate Evans flipped from Tennessee to the Wolfpack.

A versatile athlete capable of playing multiple positions, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Virginia Beach will provide coach Dave Doeren and defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell a quick, long addition to a unit depleted by injuries and transfers.

SI All Wolfpack spoke with Evans shortly after he announced his decision to become the eighth member of Doeren's 2021 recruiting class, addressing the reasons for his flip, his relationship with State's staff and how he thinks he'll fit in once he arrives.

What made you decide to change your mind about Tennessee and commit to State?

"My mom was diagnosed with cancer, so I ultimately felt like if anything happened to her I would be only two hours away."

Can you describe the relationship you’ve developed with the coaching staff, especially your position coach, Brian Mitchell?

"My relationship with the staff is better than I could imagine. I talk to the head coach, defensive coordinator (Tony Gibson) and the defensive backs coach on a daily basis, so we have a great relationship."

How do you fit in to State’s defensive scheme? Given State’s need in the secondary, do you foresee yourself playing right away?

"They run a lot of DBs on the field and a lot of man-to-man, and I feel like I’m the right guy for their scheme. I do see myself playing right away because I will earn it."

What do you consider your strengths as a football player?

"My strength is man-to-man coverage. I like press man or off man and coach Gibson runs a lot of blitzes, so the corners have to be locked up on and island." 

What did you think of the gameday atmosphere at Carter-Finley?

"I visited their campus awhile back and I used to visit when they played my brother's team, Florida State, so I got to feel the energy of the home crowd."

