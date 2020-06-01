AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

State Among Finalists For Two Top Football Recruits

Brett Friedlander

NC State has made the cut for two priority football targets while a third is set to end his recruitment by announcing his college choice.

Four-star prospect Jabril McNeill, whose brother Alim is already a top defender for coach Dave Doeren's program, included the Wolfpack among the top 11 schools he revealed Monday while three-star defensive back Myzel Williams announced that State is in his top five.

Four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell, meanwhile, plans to reveal his commitment decision at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

McNeill is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker at Raleigh's Sanderson High School. He averaged 14.5 tackles per game while recording 12.5 tackles for losses as a junior last season.

In addition to State, his other finalists are ACC rivals Louisville and Virginia Tech, along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Michigan State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and Washington.

Williams 

Myzel Williams is a 6-0, 190-pound safety from Deland High in Deland, Fla. He earned all-area recognition from the Daytona Beach News-Journal after intercepting five passes and making 48 tackles in 2019.

His top five schools are State, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Cal.

While neither McNeill nor Williams have indicated when they plan on making their final decisions, Doeren and his staff won't have to wait much longer to learn of Crowell's choice.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound East Forsyth star from Kernersville has chosen to make his announcement on Tuesday because it's his mother's birthday. The Wolfpack is the favorite to be his choice.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's next at Duke once Coach K decides to hang it up?

Brett Friedlander

State Shows Interest in Grad Transfer Justyn Mutts

Despite not having any available scholarships, NC State has shown interest in graduate transfer Justyn Mutts of Delaware. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Chancellor Woodson Issues Statement Amid 'Grief, Anger'

In response to Saturday's protest that turned violent, leaving parts of downtown Raleigh in ruin, NC State chancellor Randy Woodson has issued a statement condemning "acts of racism, discrimination and violence." Read more

Brett Friedlander

Everything Colin Kaepernick took a knee for is currently on display

Brett Friedlander

Former State Players Victims of Minor League Purge

Former NC State baseball players Preston Palmeiro and Will Gilbert are among the hundreds of minor leaguers that have been released recently as Major League organizations scramble to cut costs during the coronavirus shutdown. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI's Pat Forde doesn't think Power 5 will break from NCAA

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Cut For Three-Star Cornerback

NC State has made the top seven schools announced by three-star cornerback prospect Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, Ga. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Basketball Lands Another 5-Star Recruit

Aziaha James of Virginia Beach has become the second five-star women's basketball recruit in the Class of 2021 to commit to NC State in the past two weeks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College FB Hall of Fame damage, theft appears limited to gift shop

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flavor to Hargrave All-Decade Team

NC State guard Braxton Beverly and former Wolfpack assistant coach A.W. Hamilton were among the selections on Hargrave Military Academy's All-Decade postgraduate basketball team for the 2010s. Read more

Brett Friedlander