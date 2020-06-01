State Among Finalists For Two Top Football Recruits

NC State has made the cut for two priority football targets while a third is set to end his recruitment by announcing his college choice.

Four-star prospect Jabril McNeill, whose brother Alim is already a top defender for coach Dave Doeren's program, included the Wolfpack among the top 11 schools he revealed Monday while three-star defensive back Myzel Williams announced that State is in his top five.

Four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell, meanwhile, plans to reveal his commitment decision at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

McNeill is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker at Raleigh's Sanderson High School. He averaged 14.5 tackles per game while recording 12.5 tackles for losses as a junior last season.

In addition to State, his other finalists are ACC rivals Louisville and Virginia Tech, along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Michigan State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and Washington.

Williams

Myzel Williams is a 6-0, 190-pound safety from Deland High in Deland, Fla. He earned all-area recognition from the Daytona Beach News-Journal after intercepting five passes and making 48 tackles in 2019.

His top five schools are State, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Cal.

While neither McNeill nor Williams have indicated when they plan on making their final decisions, Doeren and his staff won't have to wait much longer to learn of Crowell's choice.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound East Forsyth star from Kernersville has chosen to make his announcement on Tuesday because it's his mother's birthday. The Wolfpack is the favorite to be his choice.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC