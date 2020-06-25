AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Brett Friedlander

NC State coach Dave Doeren succeeded in landing one of his priority recruiting targets on Sunday in Hough High School safety Sean Brown.

The three-star prospect is the third defensive back added to to the Wolfpack's Class of 2021. But Doeren and his staff aren't finished looking for secondary talent and depth.

They made that abundantly clear this week by handing out three new offers to 2021 safeties.

It's a group that includes junior college player Chad Brown.

 A 6-foot-3, 180-pound native of Columbia, Md., Brown had a big season as a freshman at Fresno City College in Fresno, Calif., in 2019. He intercepted six passes, returning one for a 40-yard touchdown, while recording 24 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

With one more JUCO season remaining, he figures to provide immediate help in a secondary that could use the help.

Another big safety on the Wolfpack's radar is 6-4, 175-pound Gabe Nealy, who like Brown reported his State offer via Twitter on Wednesday.

Nealy, a three-star recruit, had 20 tackles and two interceptions as a junior for Gulliver Prep in Miami.

A third safety, three-star Desmond "D.D." Snyder, has also reported a State offer. A 6-0, 175-pounder from Tampa, Fla., Snyder made 42 tackles while intercepting two passes for Tampa Catholic last season.

Among the other players reporting offers from State this week are three Class of 2022 prospects. They are:

  • Andre Greene, a 6-3, 180-pound wide receiver from St. Christopher School in Richmond, Va.
  • Santana Hopper, 6-2, 285-pound in-state defensive tackle from Shelby High School.
  • Austin Firestone, a 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle from Niceville High School in Niceville, Fla.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeCourcy is Right: NCAA Needs to Let the Kids Play

Respected columnist Mike DeCourcy says the NCAA should stop punishing innocent kids for rules violations commited by adults before they arrived on campus. Although he's referring specifically to Oklahoma State, NC State could soon find itself in a similar situation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: ACC-HBCU Matchups 'Unlikely This Year'

Scheduling issues might not allow all ACC basketall teams to play HBCU opponents on MLK Day this season. But according to NC State coach Kevin Keatts, the conversations the idea has sparked is already a positive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Near Bottom of ACC in Football Strength of Schedule Ranking

Even with the addition of Mississippi State of the SEC and a road game against Clemson at Death Valley, the difficulty of NC State's upcoming schedule ranks 12th out of 14 ACC teams and only 72nd nationally out of 130 FBS. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Alarming Number of Positive COVID-19 Tests on Campuses Last Weekend

Brett Friedlander

Like Everyone Else, Keatts in Wait-and-See Mode With Funderburk

Despite being in contact with star forward D.J. Funderburk "about every other day," NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said on ACC Network's Packer And Durham show that he has no inside intel about star forward D.J. Funderburk's NBA draft plans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ten Ways Sports Will Be Different Post-Coronavirus

Brett Friedlander

Mississippi's Flag Fight Could Impact NC State Home Opener

One of Mississippi State's top players is threatening not to represent his school this season if Mississippi doesn't remove a Confederate symbol from its state flag. That could have a major impact on NC State, which is scheduled to play the Bulldogs on Sept. 12. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's Newest Commit, Sean Brown, Discusses His Decision

Three-star safety Sean Brown breaks down his recruitment and decision to follow Hough High School teammates Mario Love and Jalen Frazier to NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State-Louisville Opener Moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2

NC State has confirmed that its football opener at Louisville has been moved back a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 so that it doesn't interfere with events related to the rescheduled Kentucky Derby that weekend. Read more

Brett Friedlander

From Recruit to Recruiter: Mario Spreading the Wolfpack Love

Three-star defensive back Mario Love was one of the first players to commit to NC State's football Class of 2021. Now that he's in the fold, he's working hard to get other top prospects to join him with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander