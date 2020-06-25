Weekly Football Recruiting Update

NC State coach Dave Doeren succeeded in landing one of his priority recruiting targets on Sunday in Hough High School safety Sean Brown.

The three-star prospect is the third defensive back added to to the Wolfpack's Class of 2021. But Doeren and his staff aren't finished looking for secondary talent and depth.

They made that abundantly clear this week by handing out three new offers to 2021 safeties.

It's a group that includes junior college player Chad Brown.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound native of Columbia, Md., Brown had a big season as a freshman at Fresno City College in Fresno, Calif., in 2019. He intercepted six passes, returning one for a 40-yard touchdown, while recording 24 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

With one more JUCO season remaining, he figures to provide immediate help in a secondary that could use the help.

Another big safety on the Wolfpack's radar is 6-4, 175-pound Gabe Nealy, who like Brown reported his State offer via Twitter on Wednesday.

Nealy, a three-star recruit, had 20 tackles and two interceptions as a junior for Gulliver Prep in Miami.

A third safety, three-star Desmond "D.D." Snyder, has also reported a State offer. A 6-0, 175-pounder from Tampa, Fla., Snyder made 42 tackles while intercepting two passes for Tampa Catholic last season.

Among the other players reporting offers from State this week are three Class of 2022 prospects. They are:

Andre Greene, a 6-3, 180-pound wide receiver from St. Christopher School in Richmond, Va.

Santana Hopper, 6-2, 285-pound in-state defensive tackle from Shelby High School.

Austin Firestone, a 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle from Niceville High School in Niceville, Fla.

