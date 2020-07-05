What is State Getting in Seabrough Twins?

The NC State football team got two tight ends for the price of one on Saturday when twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough committed to play for coach Dave Doeren's program.

The brothers are both around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and are both three-star prospects at Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Ga. Cedric caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. Fredrick had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores.

So what can the Wolfpack expect from their newest additions?

Here's a scouting report provided to SI All Wolfpack by their high school coach Scott Roberts:

I know they're twins, but do Cedric and Fredrick have similar skill sets or are there differences?

"They have the same skill set. Ced matured faster as a sophomore, but Fred really came into his own as a junior. They both have unbelievable ball skills and do a great job of using their big frames to their advantage."

How did their decision to go to the same school as a package deal affect their recruitment? Did they ever consider going to different schools?

"Some schools wanted one, but not the other just because of the number of tight ends they were signing. Once they knew they had an opportunity to go together, they didn't consider going to separate schools."

When did NC State get involved? How would you describe their relationship with Coach Todd Goebbel?

"Coach Goebbel was the first coach to offer them in the middle of last season. All the other schools came in once NC State offered them. I believe NC State being the first one to believe in them had an impact on their decision. In a world where there is so much Twitter recruiting, Coach Goebbel does it the right way. He's worked hard to develop a relationship with them and our staff. I know that relationship also had a huge impact on their decision."

How do you utilize them? Do you go with a two tight set or does one play wide out and the other tight end? Or do they alternate?

"We've been a team that has based out of more spread formations. Fred has been our TE, but we flex him out a lot. Ced has been a WR for us because of the matchup problems he gives defenses. We plan on using them in some two TE sets this season."

Other than uniform number, how hard/easy is it to tell them apart?

LOL ... I've known them for 3 and a half years and I still cannot tell them apart! When they were younger, Fred had bigger calves, but that's not the case anymore.

