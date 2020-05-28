AllWolfpack
Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Brett Friedlander

NC State landed a key in-state recruit in three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond High School in Rockingham this week.

Looking to build on the momentum of that commitment, coach Dave Doeren and his staff have remained busy on the recruiting trail -- at least virtually. 

Here is a look at the most recent batch of scholarship offers they've extended to prospects in the classes of 2021 and 2022, as reported by the players on their social media accounts:

◼ Dyson McCutcheon, 3★ 2021 Cornerback, 5-10, 165, Claremont, Ga. (Bishop Amat)

◼ Lyndon Cooper, 2021 Offensive Guard, 6-3, 315, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton HS)

◼ Nathan Boerboom, 3★ 2021 Tight end, 6-4, 210, Chesapeake, Va. (Great Bridge HS)

◼ DeShun Murrell, 3★ 2021 Running back, 5-11, 185, Centreville, Ala. (Bibb County HS)

◼ C.J. Williams, 4★ 2022 Wide receiver, 6-2, 193, San Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei HS)

In addition to the latest offers, three-star 2021 tight end prospect Bryson Nesbit from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte announced Wednesday that he has included State in his top 14 schools. 

The Wolfpack is also a favorite for four-star wide receiver Isaiah Crowell of East Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, who plans to announce his commitment on his mother's birthday next Tuesday.

