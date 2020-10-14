SI.com
Payton Wilson's Brother Gets Game 4 Start For Braves

Bryse Wilson, the older brother of NC State linebacker Payton Wilson, has been named by the Atlanta Braves as the team's starting pitcher in Game 4 of their National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Proposal Says Transfers Will Be Granted Immediate Eligibility

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/13/ncaa-proposal-transfer-immediate-eligibility

Brett Friedlander

Is Duke a trap game for NC State?

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-duke-a-trap-game/id1533685808?i=1000494666590

Brett Friedlander

Basketball Schedule Still an Enigma

Because of changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and a delay in the start of the season to Nov. 25, NC State has yet to announce its 2020-21 basketball schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Rooks Brings 'Shooter's Mentality' to Wolfpack Receiving Corps

Armed with a mindset learned from his older brother, a former basketball player at Clemson, NC State freshman receiver Porter Rooks put together a breakout performance in Saturday's win against Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Television Affiliates Airing State-Duke Game

Here is the list of regional sports network affiliates that will air the broadcast of Saturday's NC State-Duke football game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Freshman Class Has a lot For Keatts to Love

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts is excited about the potential of the six newcomers that will make up the bulk of the Wolfpack's roster for the rapidly approaching 2020-21 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Fueled by NBA Draft Process Feedback

NC State's D.J. Funderburk didn't get the chance to work out for any NBA teams this summer, but the feedback he got from teams while going through the draft process promises to help both the senior forward and his team this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duke's David Cutcliffe Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Duke football coach David Cutcliffe had to way about the first matchup between his Blue Devils and NC State since 2013, Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Duke Scouting Report

With his team coming off a second straight road win at UVa last Saturday, NC State football coach Dave Doeren provides a breakdown of this week's game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander