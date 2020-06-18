NC State Announces Potential Football Gameday Changes

The NCAA moved another step closer to starting the 2020 college football season on time Thursday by adopting a phased six-week plan for the resumption of training activities.

It is still not know, however, if or how many fans will be allowed in the stands to watch the games once they begin.

Even if fans are able attend, starting with NC State’s home opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 12, the gameday atmosphere at Carter-Finley Stadium won’t be the same because of concerns over the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although nothing has officially decided as yet, the university has issued a set of “possible adjustments to venue operations” it is considering for all of its fall sports.

They include:

Elimination of the Walk of Champions and some on-field promotions.

Reduction of concourse activities.

Revision of tailgate safety planning with contractors and appropriate departments.

Identification of new sponsorship opportunities to support fall sports.

Compliance with heightened requirements for safety and public health.

New ticketing options being considered.

Priority purchase window for season ticket holders.

Student tickets assigned by zone/section with digital tickets.

Sale of prepackaged concession items only.

High-impact and high-density areas will be cleaned daily by members of State’s athletic facilities staff using an electrostatic sprayer. Facilities will also have hand-sanitizing stations at major building entrances and high-traffic areas.

Finally, visiting teams will be expected to comply with State’s expectations for safe conduct of game-day operations.

One area that was not addressed in the statement released by the school’s public information office on Thursday involves what if any changes might potentially be made to tailgating policies in the parking lots outside the stadium.

