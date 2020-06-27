AllWolfpack
Two State Recruits Named to Charlotte Area's Big 22

Brett Friedlander

For the past 11 years, Charlotte television station WSOC has selected a preseason "Big 22 Players to Watch" list of high school football standouts in its viewing area for the coming season.

Two players already committed to NC State -- wide receiver Julian Gray and defensive end Travali Price -- have made this year's list, which was announced on Friday. A third addition is possible with priority target Jordan Poole also earning recognition.

Gray, a 6-0, 185-pound speedster from Hopewell High School in Huntersville, who has posted a verified 40-yard dash time of 4.49. The first player to commit to State's 2021 recruiting class back in March. the four-star recruit caught 57 passes for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior last season.

Price is one of the most recent additions to coach Dave Doeren's 2021 class, making his announcement last week on the same day as his brother Jayden Tate. 

Like Gray, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Lincolnton native is a four-star prospect. He has recorded 202 tackles, 21 tackles, five forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 27 games during his two-year varsity career at North Lincoln High School.

Poole, meanwhile, is a four-star linebacker from West Stanly High School, the same alma mater that produced former Wolfpack defensive line star B.J. Hill. Poole has included State in his final three schools, along with Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

