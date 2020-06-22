State-Louisville Opener Moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2

NC State's season opening football game at Louisville, originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, has been moved back a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 to avoid conflict with events related to the rescheduled Kentucky Derby.

The change was formally approved by the College Football Oversight Committee last week.

According to Wolfpack spokesman Fred Demarest, discussion about moving the game date began as early as March, when it first became evident that horse racing's premier event wouldn't be held on the first Saturday in May as usual becaues of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All parties were willing" to make the change," Demarest said.

The new dates for the Derby and its surrounding festivities are now on Labor Day weekend. Although the actual race won't be held until Saturday, Sept. 4, events surrounding the Derby are held over several days.

One of those events, known as "Kentucky Thurby" is set for the original date of the State-Louisville opener. Because Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are located less than two miles apart and share numerous parking areas, it would have been a logistical nightmare to hold another major event on the same date.

"Their concern was conflict with 'Thurby,' which is a big day in a similar footprint," Demarest said.

The State-Louisville game will be the Wolfpack's first season opener against an ACC opponent since playing Virginia Tech in 2005.

Kickoff time and television network designation for the State-Louisville game have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC