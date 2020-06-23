AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Mississippi's Flag Fight Could Impact NC State Home Opener

Brett Friedlander

The fight over Mississippi's state flag could have a major impact on the NC State football team this fall.

Mississippi is the only state in the country whose flag features a Confederate symbol and there's growing pressure on officials there to remove the small stars and bars prominently displayed in the flag's upper left quadrant.

Last week, the NCAA cited its Confederate flag policy in banning all championship events from the state.

Mississippi Flag

So how does this have anything to do with NC State?

It's because the Wolfpack is scheduled to play Mississippi State in its home opener at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12. 

While the flag fight won't affect the actually playing of the game, it could have a lot to do with who plays in the game for the Bulldogs after their star running back Kylin Hill threatened not to represent Mississippi if the state doesn't change its flag.

"Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore & I meant that," he Tweeted. "I’m tired."

Hill's post was a direct response to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who opposes changing the state’s flag. Reeves has suggested that an alternative. Earlier, Reeves had Tweeted that "any attempt to change the current Mississippi flag ... will be met with much contempt." 

A 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior, Hill rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has 2,477 yards rushing in his career. He is one of the top returning backs in the SEC and is expected to be an integral part of new coach Mike Leach's offense in 2020.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State's Newest Commit, Sean Brown, Discusses His Decision

Three-star safety Sean Brown breaks down his recruitment and decision to follow Hough High School teammates Mario Love and Jalen Frazier to NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State-Louisville Opener Moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2

NC State has confirmed that its football opener at Louisville has been moved back a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 so that it doesn't interfere with events related to the rescheduled Kentucky Derby that weekend. Read more

Brett Friedlander

From Recruit to Recruiter: Mario Spreading the Wolfpack Love

Three-star defensive back Mario Love was one of the first players to commit to NC State's football Class of 2021. Now that he's in the fold, he's working hard to get other top prospects to join him with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting Momentum Continues with Brown Commitment

Three-star safety Sean Brown of Hough High School in Cornelius has become the third football recruit to commit to NC State this weekend and the 12th overall in coach Dave Doeren's 2021 class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NSAC to probe Max Rohskopf's corner over refusal to stop fight

Brett Friedlander

Tough Night for Former State Wrestler Rohskopf

Fighting on short notice in a preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night on ESPN, former NC State wrestler Max Rohskopf suffered his first professional defeat when he failed to answer the bell for the third and final round. Read more

Brett Friedlander

New NBA Draft Dates Add to Uncertainty

With the new withdrawal deadline now set for October 6, it could be well into the fall semester before NC State finds out whether or not D.J. Funderburk will return for his senior season or stay in the NBA draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Report: 23 Clemson Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Brett Friedlander

State QB Commit McLaughlin to Skip Elite 11

Future NC State quarterback Aaron McLaughlin announced on his Twitter account that he won't take part in the Elite 11, a skills camp and competition for highly-rated high school senior passers scheduled for next month in Nashville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate Talk Discuss Their Commitment to State

After announcing their commitments to play football at NC State within a few hours of each other, brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate discuss their recruitment, their relationship and their future with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander