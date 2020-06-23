Mississippi's Flag Fight Could Impact NC State Home Opener

The fight over Mississippi's state flag could have a major impact on the NC State football team this fall.

Mississippi is the only state in the country whose flag features a Confederate symbol and there's growing pressure on officials there to remove the small stars and bars prominently displayed in the flag's upper left quadrant.

Last week, the NCAA cited its Confederate flag policy in banning all championship events from the state.

So how does this have anything to do with NC State?

It's because the Wolfpack is scheduled to play Mississippi State in its home opener at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12.

While the flag fight won't affect the actually playing of the game, it could have a lot to do with who plays in the game for the Bulldogs after their star running back Kylin Hill threatened not to represent Mississippi if the state doesn't change its flag.

"Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore & I meant that," he Tweeted. "I’m tired."

Hill's post was a direct response to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who opposes changing the state’s flag. Reeves has suggested that an alternative. Earlier, Reeves had Tweeted that "any attempt to change the current Mississippi flag ... will be met with much contempt."

A 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior, Hill rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has 2,477 yards rushing in his career. He is one of the top returning backs in the SEC and is expected to be an integral part of new coach Mike Leach's offense in 2020.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC