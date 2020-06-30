Three Football Players Granted Sixth Year of Eligibility

Three NC State football players that missed all or most of the 2019 season because of injury have been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Tight end Dylan Autenreith, wide receiver C.J. Riley and offensive tackle Tyrone Riley will all now have two more seasons to play for the Wolfpack, according to their profile pages on the school's official athletic website GoPack.com.

Autenreith, who was selected as a team captain by his teammates in 2019, is a key element of State's running attack because of his blocking on the edge. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound native of Dallas, Ga., started the first three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury at West Virginia.

C.J. Riley was expected to be the Wolfpack's primary deep threat in the passing game last season because of his speed and ability to create separation downfield. But his year ended abruptly when he suffered a torn ACL while covering a punt during the opening game against ECU.

Without him, State's offense lost the ability to stretch the field and never recovered, averaging fewer than two pass plays of 20 or more yards per game.

It was the second major injury of the Coconut Creek, Fla., native's career. He also missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Tyrone Riley, meanwhile, never made it to the first game last season. He suffered a foot injury that required surgery on just the second day of preseason camp.

A 6-6, 296-pound converted defensive lineman from Savannah, Ga., he was projected as the Wolfpack's starter at left tackle before he got hurt.

