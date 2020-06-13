AllWolfpack
Who's Affected by NCAA Rule Limiting Duplicate Numbers?

Brett Friedlander

It's been a common practice in college football in recent years to issue duplicate numbers to players that play on opposite sides of the ball.

But the NCAA put a stop to that back in April when it enacted a new rule that allows only two players per team to wear jersey numbers that are also being worn by a teammate. They must play different positions and can't be on the field at the same time.

The change was recommended to reduce confusion caused by multiple players wearing the same number.

While the change will make identifying the players easier for game officials, media and fans -- as well as coaching scouting an upcoming opponent -- it's likely to spark some interesting conversations between teammates forced to decide which will get to keep their number and which will be forced to change.

NC State has 23 shared numbers, according to its current roster on GoPack.com.

Which two numbers will continue to be shared is anybody's guess at this point. But considering seniority and the roles both players have on the team, an educated guess would be Nos. 13, 24 and 32 would be at or near the top of the list.

Here's a look at all of the Wolfpack's duplicate numbers:

  • 6 -- Cary Angeline, Sr. TE and Jakeen Harris, Soph., Safety
  • 8 -- Ricky Person, Jr. RB and Teshaun Smith, Jr. CB
  • 10 -- Ben Finley, Fr. QB and Tanner Ingle, Jr. Safety
  • 12 -- Eric Collins, Sr. WR and Devan Boykin, Fr. CB
  • 13 -- Devin Leary, Soph. QB and Tyler Baker-Williams, Jr. Nickel
  • 15 -- Ty Evans, R-Fr. QB and Cayman Czesak, Jr. Nickel
  • 16 -- Bailey Hockman, Jr. QB and Nehki Meredith, Fr. Safety
  • 19 -- C.J. Riley, Gr. WR and Cecil Powell, Soph. CB/WR
  • 20 -- Jordan Houston, Soph. RB and Jalen Frazier, R-Fr. Nickel
  • 21 -- Jalen Coit, Fr., WR and Khalid Martin, R.-Fr. Safety
  • 24 -- Zonovan Knight, Soph., RB and Malik Dunlap, Soph. CB
  • 27 -- Nicholas Treco, R-Fr. WR and Jayland Parker, Fr. LB
  • 28 -- Dylan Parham, Sr. TE and Ibrahim Kante, Jr. DE AND C.J. Clark, R-Fr. DT
  • 29 -- Titus Dorsey, R-Fr. WR and Christopher Toudle, R-Fr. WR AND Alim McNeil, Jr. DT
  • 30 -- Keon Caudle, Fr. RB and Seth Williams, Soph. LB
  • 32 -- Christopher Dunn, Jr. PK and Drake Thomas, Soph. LB
  • 33 -- Jackson DeSilva, R-Fr. WR and Isaac Duffy, Soph. CB
  • 42 -- Dylan Autenreigh, Gr. TE and Danny Blakeman, Jr. DT
  • 54 -- Dylan McMahon, R-Fr. OL and Abe Christensen, Soph. DL
  • 56 -- Bryson Speas, Jr. OG and Val Martin, Sr. DT
  • 89 -- Thomas Ruocchio, Sr. TE and Terrell Dawkins, R-Fr. DE
  • 90 -- Collin Smith, R-Fr. PK/P and Savion Jackson, Soph. DE
  • 91 -- Joe Simko, Soph. LS and Jerome Williams, R-Fr. DT
