Another 2020 Four-Star QB Reports State Offer

Brett Friedlander

Yet another four-star quarterback prospect from the Class of 2022 has reported a schoalrship offer from NC State.

A.J. Duffy, a 6-foot-1, 197-pound pro style passer from Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif. revealed the offer through his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Duffy is the fourth 2020 quarterback to receive an offer from Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and new offensive coordinator Tim Beck over the past week. 

Like the other three -- dual threat prospect M.J. Morris from Carrollton, Ga., and pro style quarterbacks Walker Howard of Lafayette, La., and Chad Klubnick of Austin, Tex. -- the strong-armed Duffy holds numerous other offers from a list of high-profile schools.

Unlike the others, he has already build a strong body of work at the varsity level, having already played in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore -- throwing for 5,552 yards and 66 touchdowns.

He's also shown shown an ability to come through in the clutch, throwing for two touchdowns in the final 1:09 of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals to bring his team back from a 10-point deficit for a 41-38 win.

In addition to the four 2020 offers, State has also offered 2021 quarterbacks Aaron McLaughlin, a four-star former Auburn commit, along with three-star prospects Chayden Peery, Kai Millner and Charles Wright -- an Iowa State commit.

