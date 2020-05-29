What is State Getting in OL Commit Thornton Gentry?

NC State picked up a major football commitment on Thursday when versatile 2021 offensive lineman Thornton Gentry announced his intention to play for the Wolfpack. A consensus three-star prospect from Chapin, S.C., Thornton is rated as the No. 1 center prospect in the State of South Carolina.

So what can State fans expect from the newest addition to coach Dave Doeren's program?

Here's Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. scouting report on Gentry:

"Thornton Gentry has a lot of intriguing offensive line traits to his name. The frame is near ideal given his listed 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and he appears to have additional room to grow. Filling out, particularly in his lower half, will enhance some of the obvious strengths associated with his game.

He has experience all over the varsity offensive line positions, including each tackle spot, with effectiveness wherever he lines up. In the run game he shows excellent movement skill, pad level on contact. The efficient mover features some burst relative to size. He can impact the second level and potentially compete in space. Gentry possesses strong instincts to navigate the wash while on the move and flashes finishing power at the point of contact.

Thornton Gentry 'could see playing time sooner rather than later' at NC State

As a pass protector, Gentry holds his own against prep competition. He extends well in both pass pro and especially in space against smaller defenders. He lines up and executes with a wide base and plays with good body control even while retreating. He could prove more efficient in giving ground with a smoother kick slide but combats with the extension, wingspan and punch power. Otherwise there are some strong foundational pass pro moves to compensate for lack of polished footwork including his effective short set execution.

There is some redirection ability present within Gentry's athleticism. Improved strength in his base, which should come naturally with maturity and time in an ACC strength and conditioning program, will swiftly enhance strong short-area pop. It could lead to an interior line projection, particularly early in his career, with a strong floor on the inside because of the strong movement skill and impact upon contact. He is an ideal double-team and/or chip-and-go candidate towards a secondary assignment. The level of nasty he plays with, flirting with blocking through the whistle with the desire to bury opponents, should translate regardless of where he lines up.