Doeren Hopeful For Football Comeback, Wolfpack Bounceback

NC State football coach Dave Doeren addressed a number of issues, including the return of college football, recruiting against UNC's Mack Brown and the Wolfpack's prospects for a quick bounceback during an interview on the Charlotte Observer's "Talking Preps" webcast Monday.

Here is a sampling of what he had to say:

On what he's doing to pass the time during the lockdown

"Besides doing (interviews) like this, I've been spending a lot of time with my family. That's been the blessing in all of this. Going on 10 years as a head coach and 20-some as a college coach, you just don't get this kind of time with your children and wife. Sara and I have spent a lot of time together. I've been around my three sons and Sara as much as I could be."

On the effects of having all but five spring practices canceled

"I think reps are so precious. I don't think there's anything more important than building good habits and those happen from a massive number of reps. So it always hurts to lose reps with your guys. But I guess we're all in the same boat with this thing, so you don't feel like anyone's had the chance to maybe do more than you've done from the standpoint of coaching your guys. But for us, we had a very young football team and you would have loved to have gotten those guys on the grass a little bit more."

On whether there will be football this fall

"I think we're definitely going to play football. I don't know if we're going to start on time or not, don't know how many games. But I do know college athletics needs college football for a variety of reasons. What our sport gives our country coming out of this lockdown where everybody just can't wait, everybody's starving to watch competition right now. Just seeing how things are trending, I'd say we're on a good track now to have the game. I just don't know how the stands are going to look like. I have no idea what that's going to be like, how that's going to play out."

On how quickly he think's State can bounce back from last year's 4-8 record

"We plan on being back this year, for sure. I think going through what we did last year was very difficult on our staff, on our players, on our fans and none of us want to live it again. Some of it was out of our control, some of it wasn't. I always look at myself first, my staff and then our team. I think it's a great offseason. I think it brought a lot of things to head.

"I think that's one of the positive things of going through adversity. It really does uncover some things that might had you won this game or that game or gotten a bowl bid, you might have overlooked it. So for me, it's a great chance to really look at what's going on. The players did a phenomenal job of owning their part of it. Together we worked really hard on building some chemistry. That's one area I think has helped us quite a bit through this quarantine."