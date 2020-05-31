Wolfpack Makes Cut For Three-Star Cornerback

Six of the seven players that committed thus far to NC State's football recruiting class of 2021 play on the offensive side of the ball.

Saturday, a key defensive target narrowed his college choices down to the top seven. And the Wolfpack has made the cut.

Cornerback Javon Bullard, a three-star prospect from Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Ga., included State in a group that also includes ACC rivals Louisville and Pittsburgh, along with Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Bullard was credited with 79 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, with two interceptions as a junior last season, despite missing four games because of injury. he also caught five touchdown passes as a wide receiver.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and his staff have cast a wide net in search of secondary help, an area that has been identified as a recruiting priority. But Bullard is among their top targets.

He was offered a scholarship on Feb. 20.

Three-star offensive linemen Jaleel Davis of Richmond High School in Rockingham and Thornton Gentry of Chapin (S.C.) High School committed to State earlier this week. The other members of the Wolfpack's 2012 recruiting class includes four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark, High School in Alpharetta, Ga., wide receivers Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School and Julian Gray of Hopewell High School of Huntersville, running back Caleb "JuJu" McDowell of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga., and cornerback Mario Love of Hough High School in Cornelius.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC