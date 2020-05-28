Wolfpack Continues to Bolster Offensive Line

NC State coach Dave Doeren got his quarterback of the future earlier this month in four-star prospect Aaron McLaughlin. Since then, Doeren and his his staff have clearly put a premium on finding big guys up front to protect their promising passer.

Thursday, 6-foot-4, 282-pound Thornton Gentry from Chapin High School in Chapin, S.C., became the second Class of 2021 offensive lineman this week to commit to the Wolfpack.

On Monday, three-star tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond High School in Rockingham committed to State.

The two additions, along with McLaughlin, increase the Wolfpack's 2021 recruiting class to seven. The others are Davis' Richmond teammate Jakolbe Baldwin, fellow wide receiver Julian Gray from Huntersville, running back Caleb "JuJu" McDowell of Valdosta, Ga., and cornerback Mario Love from Cornelius.

McLaughlin, a four-star prospect from Alpharetta, has already expressed his approval of the offensive line additions by welcoming Gentry to the State family on social media.

Gentry is rated as the top offensive lineman in South Carolina. Although he plays center for his high school team, he has the ability and size to play multiple positions -- a versatility that has served State offensive linemen well in the past.

In his Tweet announcing his commitment, Gentry specifically thanked offensive line coach John Garrison and strength and conditioning coach Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette.

