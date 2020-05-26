In-State Offensive Line Recruit Commits to Wolfpack

Three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis has become the sixth member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Rockingham native committed to the Wolfpack on Tuesday, becoming the second player from tradition-rich Richmond High School landed by Coach Dave Doeren and his staff.

He joins wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, who committed back in March.

Davis' pledge is an important one for State.

Not only is he an in-state prospect whose addition helps slow some of the recent recruiting momentum gained by rival Mack Brown at North Carolina -- not to mention the narrative that goes along with it -- but he also provides a big, talented protection for newly-committed quarterback recruit Aaron McLaughlin.

"I'd like to thank my family and my coaches for always supporting me during this process," Davis wrote in a Twitter post announcing his decision, "and for always pushing me to be the best version of me."

Davis chose the Wolfpack over South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and several other schools for which he held offers.

He and Baldwin helped lead Richmond to a 13-1 record last season, including a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play. The Raiders advanced deep into the state 4AA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Vance in the West Region final.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC