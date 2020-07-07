Wolfpack Makes Top Six For OG Prospect Cooper

Lyndon Cooper wasn't able to take an official visit to NC State's campus because of the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA's dead period for in-person contact between college football coaches and perspective recruits.

But that didn't stop him from coming to Raleigh to look around on his own.

And he apparently liked what he saw.

Tuesday, the fast-rising 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive guard prospect from Carrollton, Ga., included the Wolfpack in his top six schools. Besides State, his other finalists are ACC Atlantic Division rival Syracuse, East Carolina, Charlotte, Troy and Texas State.

Although Cooper did not indicate when he plans on making his final decision, he said in an interview with SI All Wolfpack on June 3 that he'd like to commit before the start of his senior season at Carrollton High School.

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff began contacting him in early March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the crisis stage that brought about the restrictions on recruiting, State's interest in him has only grown since.

He was offered a scholarship on May 26.

"It was a good feeling just to get a feel for the city. Me and my mom really liked the city a lot," Cooper said. "Me and her got some gear and we're just happy with the visit. The facilities are state-of-the-art. They're really nice. I didn't get to go inside the locker room or anything, but the school part and everything else is really nice."

Although he was already high on State and its staff, Cooper said he came away with an even more positive impression of the program and the City of Raleigh because of his unofficial visit.

"It definitely changed my views, knowing the city and all the opportunities around I can have," he said. "I want to go to school for business and real estate and (Raleigh) is an up-and-coming city with the technology and all that type of stuff. Just seeing that changed my mind about the school and how it would feel if I was to come to NC State."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC