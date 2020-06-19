AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Picks Up Another Key Defensive Recruit

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren got some good recruiting news Friday afternoon when four-star linebacker Jordan Poole announced that the Wolfpack had made his top three schools.

A few hours later, Doeren and his staff received even better news when four-star defensive end Travali Price announced his intention to play for State. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Lincolnton native becomes the 10th member of the Wolfpack's rapidly-improving 2021 recruiting class.

Price recorded 202 tackles, 21 tackles, five forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 27 games during his two-year varsity career at Lincolnton High School.

He chose State over Tennessee, West Virginia and several ACC schools, including North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Ironically, the Hokies' interest in him may have ultimately worked in the Wolfpack's favor because of the relationship he built with defensive line coach Charley Wiles -- who was hired by State after being let go by Tech in December.

Price's recruitment is also a testament to the creativity of the Wolfpack's recruiting staff during a time in which in-person contact between coaches and recruits is prohibited by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was one of several prospects to take a "virtual" visit recently, in which he and his family took the standard tour of campus while recruiting director Merci Falaise and Wiles guided the tour via FaceTime. He also took part in State's Virtual Junior Day event.

"As a recruiting department, we do a lot of brainstorming," director of football operations Billy Glasscock said in an interview with SI All Wolfpack. "We constantly look at what we can do to not only be new and relevant, but also be true to who we are. This is something we felt was a way to do that." 

Price joins a recruiting class that also includes four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, four-star wide receivers Julian Price and Micah Crowell, three-star wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star offensive linemen Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry, three-star safety Mario Love, three-star cornerback Nate Evans and three-star linebacker Camden Fordham.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Makes Top Three for 4-Star LB Poole

Jordan Poole, a four-star linebacker from West Stanly High School and a priority target for NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff, has included the Wolfpack in his top three schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Football 'May Not Happen' This Fall

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the face of President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force, warns that it's still premature to assume that the 2020 season will start on time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey, Swiney Dealing With Baseball Uncertainty

Newly minted Major League Baseball draft picks Patrick Bailey and Nick Swiney are anxious to begin their professional careers with the San Francisco Giants. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's anybody's guess when that will happen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey Wins Bench Award As Nation's Best Catcher

Patrick Bailey, who was the first catcher taken in last week's Major League Baseball draft, added another honor when he was chosen as the winner of the Johnny Bench Award as the best catcher in college baseball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Three players from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., are among those reporting new scholarship offers from NC State this week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Charlotte Bowl Game Gets Creamy New Name

The college football game formerly known as the Belk Bowl, played each December at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium with an ACC tie-in, has a new title sponsor. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Announces Potential Football Gameday Changes

NC State has issued a set of possible adjustments to its gameday operations at Carter-Finley Stadium and other venues should fans be allowed to attend Wolfpack sports events this fall. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Approves Timetables for Football, Basketball Return

The NCAA Council has given the green light for a phased plan that, barring any coronavirus complications, will allow the 2020 college football season to start on time while also approving a plan for basketball to begin summer activities, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Freshman Basketball Numbers Announced

Some familiar numbers will be worn by some new faces when the NC State basketball team takes the court in 2020-21. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Won't Make Athletes Sign Coronavirus Waiver

Athletes at Ohio State were asked to sign a waiver shielding the university from responsibility if one of its players tests positive for coronavirus. While other schools are likely to do something similar, NC State won't be one of them. Read more

Brett Friedlander