Wolfpack Picks Up Another Key Defensive Recruit

NC State football coach Dave Doeren got some good recruiting news Friday afternoon when four-star linebacker Jordan Poole announced that the Wolfpack had made his top three schools.

A few hours later, Doeren and his staff received even better news when four-star defensive end Travali Price announced his intention to play for State. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Lincolnton native becomes the 10th member of the Wolfpack's rapidly-improving 2021 recruiting class.

Price recorded 202 tackles, 21 tackles, five forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 27 games during his two-year varsity career at Lincolnton High School.

He chose State over Tennessee, West Virginia and several ACC schools, including North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Ironically, the Hokies' interest in him may have ultimately worked in the Wolfpack's favor because of the relationship he built with defensive line coach Charley Wiles -- who was hired by State after being let go by Tech in December.

Price's recruitment is also a testament to the creativity of the Wolfpack's recruiting staff during a time in which in-person contact between coaches and recruits is prohibited by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was one of several prospects to take a "virtual" visit recently, in which he and his family took the standard tour of campus while recruiting director Merci Falaise and Wiles guided the tour via FaceTime. He also took part in State's Virtual Junior Day event.

"As a recruiting department, we do a lot of brainstorming," director of football operations Billy Glasscock said in an interview with SI All Wolfpack. "We constantly look at what we can do to not only be new and relevant, but also be true to who we are. This is something we felt was a way to do that."

Price joins a recruiting class that also includes four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, four-star wide receivers Julian Price and Micah Crowell, three-star wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star offensive linemen Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry, three-star safety Mario Love, three-star cornerback Nate Evans and three-star linebacker Camden Fordham.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC