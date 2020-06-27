Wolfpack Makes Top Three For Another LB Prospect

For the second time in a week, a highly-rated Class of 2021 linebacker prospect has included NC State in his top three schools.

Isi Etute, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound three-star recruit, announced his finalists via his Twitter account on Saturday. In addition to the Wolfpack, West Virginia and Virginia Tech are also still in the running for his services.

Although West Virginia is considered the favorite, coach Dave Doeren and his staff are making a strong late push for Etute. He received his offer from State less than two weeks ago.

His announcement Saturday comes just eight days after four-star linebacker prospect Jordan Poole of West Stanly High School in Oakboro also listed State among his top three.

Etute recorded 78 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a junior last season for Cox High School. He is a teammate of safety Nate Evans, who has already committed to play for the Wolfpack next season.

He did not indicate when he plans on making his final decision.

State currently has 12 players committed to its 2021 class, including one linebacker -- Caden Fordham of Ponte Vedra, Fla.

