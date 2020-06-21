AllWolfpack
Recruiting Momentum Continues with Brown Commitment

Brett Friedlander

NC State’s football recruiting momentum continued to pick up steam Sunday when safety Sean Brown became the Wolfpack’s third commitment of the weekend.

The three-star prospect from Hough High School in Cornelius has been a priority target for coach Dave Doeren and his staff. He joins brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate of North Lincoln, who committed on Friday, as the newest members of State’s Class of 2021.

Brown is a physical 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender who recorded 65 tackles, 3.0 sacks and an interception as a junior last season.

He chose State over Wake Forest, Louisville and Michigan State, among others.

While receivers coach George McDonald and new safeties coach Joe DeForest were Brown's official recruiters, the most effective sales job may actually have come from Hough teammates and now fellow Wolfpack commit Mario Love -- who is also a three-star defensive back..

A third player with Hough ties, redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Fraizer, is already on State's roster.

The addition of Brown and Love, along with three-star corerback Nate Evans, helps the Wolfpack address a specific need to bolster its secondary during the current recruiting cycle.

The other members of Doeren’s 2021 class includes four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, four-star wide receivers Julian Price and Micah Crowell, three-star wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star offensive linemen Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry and three-star linebacker Camden Fordham.

